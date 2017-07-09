Sports Rogers team ‘fit’ for competition Published July 9, 2017 at 2:09 am By Contributer Athletes from the Rogers crossfit gym Sthenos Athletics recently took part in the Dakota Games crossfit competition. Left to right are John Arns (men’s team of 3),Charlie Bammert (men’s team of 3), Brian Wilson (individual masters 50+), Ben Tobler (Individual Elite), Erik Anderson (men’s team of 3), Danielle Anderson (women’s team of 3), Jeff Moses (Individual Elite), Cindy Hauser (women’s team of 3) and Brianna Barrett (women’s team of 3). Wilson was third overall.