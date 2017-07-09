Fresh foods offered at Osseo Farmers Market

Market begins its season July 11

Next week the annual Osseo Farmers Market opens for business Tuesday, July 11.

Vendors from all over the Twin Cities will be on hand this year selling locally-grown vegetables, fruits, flowers, baked goods and other treats.

The Osseo Farmers Market will be open every Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. along Fifth Street N.E., north of Boerboom Veterans Memorial Park between Central Avenue and First Street N.E. Free public parking is available in the Osseo City Hall parking lot and on all the side streets.

This year’s farmers market runs until Sept. 26. For information about the Osseo Farmers Market, call 763-425-2624 or email [email protected]

