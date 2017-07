Rockford’s U8 Grey fastpitch team includes, front row from left, Addison Wilcox, Teagan Weineck, Ireland Rebstock, Ashlyn Mantz and Alex Bombard. Back row, coach Jeremy Waschek Adriana Waschek, Lilly Bury, Taylor Morter, Autumn Mantz, coach Ryan Bombard and coach Tom Weineck. Not pictured: Audra Engebretson and Aida Lunderby. (Submitted photo)

The Rockford Grey eighth-grade fastpitch team finished off the season in style with three wins in their last four games to capture third place in their Rockford/St. Michael/Rogers league playoffs.

The team includes Addison Wilcox, Teagan Weineck, Ireland Rebstock, Ashlyn Mantz, Alex Bombard, Lilly Bury, Taylor Morter, Autumn Mantz, Audra Engebretson, Aida Lunderby and Adriana Waschek.

Coaches are Ryan Bombard, Tom Weineck and Jeremy Waschek.