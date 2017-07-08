Become a Tree Steward for Maple Grove

The city of Maple Grove is seeking individuals who have an interest in trees, want to learn more as well as volunteer in Maple Grove. All training will be provided. Training will include tree health, diseases and pests; how to identify trees of concern as well as how to prune a tree and more. The training will take about six hours and will include classroom and hands-on.

If someone has a smart phone, they will be able to download an app for reporting problem trees directly to the city.

What about the time commitment after training? People are volunteers, so that is up to them. Any amount of time a person can offer lends a great deal of help to the community to ensure a healthier urban forest. Just think of all those benefits people will be providing. A beautiful city, higher property values, safer neighborhoods, cleaner air…the list goes on.

The next scheduled class is Tuesday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If anyone is interested or want to join the mailing list for updates on upcoming Tree Steward trainings and events, go to www.mntreesource.com/maple-grove-mn.html

From there people can access the sign-up form and let the city know how they want to be involved. If people have any questions, they can contact Marilyn Arnlund at 763-494-6091.