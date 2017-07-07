Red Devils lose to Villains, beat Big Lake

Kyle Ellis pitches for Rogers during Tuesday’s game at Albertville. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By JAKE SCHROER

Crow River News Sports

Rogers lost to Albertville Tuesday before defeating Big Lake in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night.

Despite grabbing an early lead, an error cost the Red Devils two runs in a 6-4 loss to the Albertville Villains Tuesday.

The Red Devils got out to a 3-0 lead after the first half-inning, only to see that lead disappear a short time later. Tied at 3-3 in the fourth, a throwing error led to a pair of runs scoring for the Villains.

Caleb Reese had two RBI for the Red Devils.

“Unfortunately, it’s a mistake that gets two runs in, and in a game like this, that can mean all the difference,” Bryan McCallum said after the game, noting that the biggest thing the error did was give the Villains momentum.

BIG LAKE

The Red Devils beat the Yellowjackets with a walk-off hit 7-6 on Wednesday.

Rogers held a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning, only for Big Lake to rally and tie the game with three runs of their own.

In the bottom of the inning, Rogers got a run on an error to win the game.

The Red Devils play again July 7 against Albertville.