Dayton Fire Relief Association asks city for pension contribution

By Megan Hopps

[email protected]

Kevin Astrup, President of the Dayton Fire Relief Association, spoke before the Dayton City Council last week asking for a city contribution to the association’s pension plan. The Dayton Fire Relief Association is a non-profit that exists to provide a retirement and hiring incentive for the Dayton Fire Department on-call firefighters. The association is made up of nine board members — seven firefighters and two city representatives.

Fire Relief Funding

“The state of Minnesota requires cities that have a fire department to have a relief association,” Astrup said. “The state offers two different benefit plans — defined benefits and defined contribution.”

The city of Dayton has a defined benefits plan in place for its firefighters. This means that a retirement benefit plan is set up based on a formula of years of service and percentage vested.

Astrup explained that after five years with the department, a firefighter becomes 40 percent vested. Each year that amount grows by four percent. At 20 years a firefighter is fully vested.

“Currently our pension is $2,000, so after 20 years you take home $2,000 annually,” he said.

Benefits are primarily funded through fire state aid, municipal contributions and investment earnings. Fire state aid is derived from 2 percent state tax on insurance premiums and then allocated based on the total market value of the city along with the population.

The city of Dayton’s population is at approximately 5,500, however, it’s projected population when fully build out is between 40,000 to 50,000 people. By that time, there will be additional state aid funding, more investment earnings and, Astrup said, hopefully additional municipal contributions.

Fire relief funding is run by the Minnesota State Board. The Board has authority to require cities to contribute to their fire relief benefit plan. Typically, that number fluctuates each year due to the condition of the economy. It is common for cities to make a voluntary contribution on top of what is required of them to pay.

“Currently the city make no voluntary contribution,” Astrup said. “On average, surrounding cities of similar population and call volume contribute anywhere from $8,000 to 50,000 annually.”

Funding ratio

The financial health of a city’s relief association is measured by its funding ratio. The funding ration is a valuable tool to gage the relationship between the association’s assets and its liabilities.

“The highest funding ratio at one point was 116 percent funded,” he said. “At its lowest it was 72 percent funded. What this means is at 100 percent, if the fire department were to go out of business and the city had to shut down, every single firefighter could walk away and there would be enough money in that fund to pay everyone off for their retirement.”

This is ideal because the city is not liable for any money.

“At 116 percent you have spare money in that account, which should be going to the firefighters,” Astrup said. “It shouldn’t be sitting in that account. We should always be no higher than 100 percent funded because that means you have money sitting in an account that could potentially be going to a retirement fund to benefit a firefighter. Currently, the city’s at 112 percent vested. That’s why we’re asking for a pension increase effective in 2018 to disburse that money.”

Astrup said Dayton’s firefighters have only had three pension increases since 1996.

“So that’s what we’re here to address,” Astrup said. “We’re asking for an increase from $2,000 to $2,500 in 2018 with an annual city voluntary contribution of $15,000 per year.”

Astrup also asked the council to review this item on a yearly basis.

“The funding ratio would then be 93 percent without the $15,000 contribution,” he said.

The council did not take action on this item; it was for educational purposes only. The city will review this item in later 2018 budget discussions.