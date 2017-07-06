School Board – (…CONTinued) Anoka-Hennepin School District

SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 11

STATE OF MINNESOTA

MINUTES OF MEETING

RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR MULTIPLE PRECINCTS AND DESIGNATING HOURS DURING WHICH THE POLLING PLACES WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR VOTING FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTIONS NOT HELD ON THE DAY OF A STATEWIDE, COUNTY, OR MUNICIPAL ELECTION

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of ISD #11, State of Minnesota, as follows:

1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The board hereby confirms those precincts and polling places so established by those municipalities.

2. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the board may establish a combined polling place for several precincts for school elections not held on the day of a statewide, county, or municipal election. Combined polling places are hereby established to serve the precincts specified for all school district special and general elections not held on the same day as a statewide, county, or municipal election, as listed below:

3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.09, the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

4. The clerk is directed to prepare a map illustrating the boundaries of each combined precinct, to post the map of the combined precincts in the administrative offices of the school district and to file a copy of the map and a certified copy of this resolution with the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part.

5. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 204B.16, Subdivision 1a, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to give written notice of new polling place locations to all registered voters in the school district whose school district polling place locations have been changed. The notice must be a non-forwardable notice mailed at least twenty-five (25) days before the date of the first election to which it will apply.

Superintendent David Law introduced a resolution to maintain membership in the Minnesota State High School League for the 2017-18 school year. Marci Anderson motioned to approve the resolution. Jeff Simon seconded. Motion carried.

Dr. Joel VerDuin, chief technology and information officer, introduced a draft policy regarding open enrollment and inter-district enrollment for school board discussion. Policy language is updated to align with state law changes regarding open enrollment of district employees. Language is also being considered that would honor feeder school options for students as they advance through the school system. This is the first reading of the policy with final consideration for approval anticipated at a future meeting.

Michelle Vargas, chief financial officer, presented a recommended proposed budget for the 2017-18 school year. The requested budget incorporates a series of School Board planning actions, revenue and expenditure projections and state and federal government mandates. Anoka-Hennepin has a $552 million total budget for all funds. If approved as presented, the district would continue service levels as projected while maintaining a strong financial position with an 11 percent fund balance. The School Board will consider approval at their June 26 meeting.

Board Member Fields highlighted the site visits with Supt. Law at Ramsey Elementary and Andover High School with their seniors. He thought it was a great opportunity and enjoyed visiting with our students.

Chair Heidemann proposed under Minnesota State Law 13D.03 sub 1 that they move into a closed session to deal with matters of labor negotiations and that will take place after a closed session on matters of data privacy. The closed session will be held in the Michael Sullivan Room. Chair Heidemann motioned to recess the meeting at 8:47 p.m. William Fields seconded the motion. Motion carried. The meeting reconvened in closed session at 8:58 p.m. to discuss matters requiring data privacy.

Marci Anderson moved and Bill Harvey seconded the motion to expel student number one for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on December 5, 2017, pending successful completion of a chemical dependency program. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and William Fields. Jeff Simon abstained. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, with one abstention, the motion passed.

William Fields moved and Tom Heidemann seconded the motion to expel student number two for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on December 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, William Fields, and Jeff Simon. There being six votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

Jeff Simon moved and William Fields seconded the motion to expel student number three for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on December 5, 2017, pending successful completion of a chemical dependency program. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, William Fields, Tom Heidemann, and Jeff Simon. There being six votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

Jeff Simon moved and Nicole Hayes seconded the motion to expel student number four for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on December 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, William Fields, and Jeff Simon. There being six votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

The meeting reconvened in open session at 9:41 p.m. The meeting reconvened in closed executive session at 9:44 p.m. to discuss negotiations.

The meeting reconvened in open session at 9:50 p.m. Nicole Hayes moved and Bill Harvey seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed.

