School Board – Anoka-Hennepin School District

SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 11

STATE OF MINNESOTA

MINUTES OF MEETING

The School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 held a regular meeting on Monday, May 22, 2017, at the Sandburg Education Center, Anoka, Minnesota.

Chair Heidemann called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Chair Heidemann led the pledge of allegiance.

The following members were present: William Fields, Bill Harvey, Nicole Hayes, Tom Heidemann and Jeff Simon. Marci Anderson arrived after the recognitions.

The School Board recognized students and staff from the following groups and schools. Each of them was given a medal in honor of their achievements. The top female athlete at each of the five high schools in the Anoka-Hennepin School District is recognized as an Athena Award winner. Athena Award winners for 2016-17 include Jolene Daninger from Andover High School, Alyssa Wicks from Anoka High School, Emily Brown from Blaine High School, Sydney Hilley from Champlin Park High School, and Bryna DelCastillo from Coon Rapids High School.

Chloe Reimringer, Anoka High School (AHS) senior, took third place in the International DECA Conference. Erik Elvig, AHS senior, was also recognized for his advancement to the International DECA competition. Doug Orr serves as AHS DECA advisor.

Laura BeMent-Jaroscak, AHS BPA advisor, introduced National BPA qualifiers seniors Joe Gawreluk, Abby Glaser, Morgan House, Kassandra McDonald, and juniors Sam Scheidecker and Riley Sumner. Chuck Day and Brian Shiek, adult volunteer mentors, were also recognized. They provide support through their positions with Medtronic.

Holly Boisjollie, Blaine High School (BHS) BPA advisor, introduced the students who advanced on national competition through Business Professionals of America, BPA. High achieving students include seniors Carter Woetzel, Vin Rajesh, Graham Thompson, Zach Priolo; juniors, Brook Newman, Salma Addow, Ray Vinjamuri; and sophomores Tim Mafe, Jacob Hilst, and Alexis Wagenfeld.

Champlin Park High School (CPHS) senior Kofe Amusah was recognized for this third place finish (state/national) in the interview skills competition. Audrey Sarpong won the prestigious Ambassador Torch Award/BPA Cares service award, Matt Davidson and Chloe Fisher were honored for receiving the Ambassador Torch Award. All students are seniors.

Jason Paske, principal, introduced senior Jon Ababiy who earned the winning entry in an essay contest that was printed in the May 12 issue of the New York Times. Jason Paske, BHS principal, introduced five students who advanced to All-State status for musical performance. Honored students include Sam Reiten, orchestra, Victor Delgado and Jack Strub, choir and Amanda Befus, Tim Cantway, and Jack Yozamp, band. Tim Nestrud, BHS Robotics Team advisor, introduced members of the team that excelled at state level competition and advanced to the robotics world championships. Honored students include Madeline Alinder, Carl Newcomer, Thomas Frosch, Alexandra Corbin, Jacob Knox, Marissa Hannan, Abi Chiaokio, Emma Butzer, Devin Zeitler, Hunter Frogner, Aaron Weyer, Ethan Jones, Alec Iseri, Jason Checinski, Kyle Peterson, Kick Huspek, and Stevan Zorich. Sandra Bengtson, community education program supervisor, and Jacqui Cary, BHS community school coordinator, introduced students who earned a first place finish in the Jefferson Awards, a program that recognizes the value of community and public volunteering. Recognized students include Sara Ho, Hannah Kroll, Hana Tadesse, Nyjah Willis, Faith Joseph, Abby Bentz, Brysen Rebischke, Abbey Fluke, Zaylee Martinez, Mackenna Cristilly, Alyssa Droski and Cat Getty.

John Pena, AMSA assistant principal, introduced students with top finishes at the St. Cloud State University Math competition. Austin Churchill, Ethan Dillner, Gillian Lee, Madeline Lockwood, Eli Olson, and Noah Schmit finished in the top five percent of all competitors. Reese Deheen, Nick Gillespie, Caroline Goldenstein, Parker Haglund and Tylor Schroedl finished as top ten percent finishers in the competition. AMSA seventh grade student Finn Horak won the school geography bee and finished in tenth place in the state competition.

Greg Blodgett, Roosevelt Middle School (RMS) principal, introduced advisors Carrie Paske and Anne Pottinger who led teams of students to championship level finishes in the St. Cloud State University Math competition. Matthew Moskalik, Lizzy Louwagie, Carter Anderson, Jacob Bross, and Daniel ONeill, finished in the top five percent of all competitors. Kyah Dickerson, Evan Scherrer, and Anna Carlson finished as top ten percent finishers in the competition. The RMS seventh grade team finished in first place overall in their division.

Coon Rapids seniors Kenneth Troung and Kayla Thoen were recognized for exemplary performance in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Kayla Thoen was honored for her selection to the Minnesota All-State Band. Coon Rapids High School DECA students were honored for high achievement. Blake Bodenbug, DECA advisor, introduced honored students Raffee Wright, Leah Mau, Lindsey Koehler, Jack Johnson, Nicole Dupont, Rain Ulen, Julia Beczkalo, Ellen Leciejewski, Callie Eckert, Ryan Kemp and Brynn Nguyen. Bodenburg was also honored for his service on the Chairperson of the Minnesota DECA Board of Directors and his selection as Minnesota DECA Outstanding Advisor for 2017. Kelley Scott, CRHS Activities Director, introduced students who achieved Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar and AP Scholar with distinction designations. Students who completed three or more AP exams with a score of 3 or more are AP Scholars, and they include: Audrey Callahan, Matthew Dunn, Thomas Gadbois, Kara Klingenberg, Jacob Pannaz, Ashley Tilke, Mark Vadnais, and Shane Vadnais. Students who scored a 3.25 on all AP exams taken and 3 or higher on four or more tests are AP Scholars with Honor, they include: Michelle Onyekaba, Sean Perry, Dang Pham, Jack Scheck, Kenneth Truong, and Raffee Wright.

Champlin Park High School (CPHS) is home to the state girls gymnastics individual all-around champion Chaney Nue. She was introduced to the school board and recognized for her achievement. CPHS Boys Basketball finished the season with a 31-1 record complete with a conference and section championships and a second place finish at the state tournament. Coach Mark Tuchscherer and players were honored for their accomplishments. Katrina Snell, CPHS speech/debate advisor, introduced students who advanced to the national speech and debate competitions in Birmingham, Ala. Honored team members include Calvin McMahon, Ben Summers, Priscilla Samey, Raajii Daniel, Farhin Sayeed, Azion White and Quiana Walton.

Sadie Oraskovich, CPHS advisor, introduced students with top finishes in the Educator Rising Conference competitions. First place finishes were turned in by Jessica Belous, Michelle Kabaka, and Olivia Shea. Olenda Xayana, Seanjiam Vang, Kaity Steffan, Olivia Shea, Taylor Bryand, and Kayla Jellision competed to second place finishes. Students with third place finishes include Pashia Chang, Mosia Vankpanah, and Kaoshoua Xiong. Michael George, CPHS principal, introduced high achieving music students who advanced to state and national level choirs. Nicholas Lullof and Alec Rohweder were selected to the National Honor Choir. Ellen Benson, Gavyn Bruesewitz, Emma Ockulyn and Madeline Ferraro were honored for selection to the Minnesota State 9-10 Honor Choir. Minnesota All-State Choir honorees include Lanja Andriamihaja, Nicholas Lullof, Alec Rohweder, Wesley Shirola, Grace Wilson and Johannah Woodley.

CONSENT AGENDA

William Fields moved and Jeff Simon seconded the motion to approve the following consent agenda items:

1. Minutes from the May 8, 2017 School Board meeting.

2. Personnel items as follows:

RETIREMENTS

A detailed list of the Resignations/Terminations, Layoffs and Recalls, Leave of Absence, Modified Leave of Absence, Appointments, Extra Service Agreements, Curriculum Writing, Behind the Wheel and Cash Disbursements is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 home page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

3. Cash Disbursements Report

4. Cash Balance Report (See Below)

The donations received for the month of May, 2017, are $153,080.08 and the scholarship funds received total $25,042.31. A detailed list of the donations and scholarship funds received is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 Home Page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

5. Approved AP Biology Materials Adoption

6. Approved District Calendar 2018-19

7. Approved FY17 Final Amended Budget

8. Approved Proposed Child Nutrition Program Meal Price Increase 2017-18

9. Approved 17046B-Educational Service Center Reroofing

10. Approved 17047B-Blaine High School Dishwasher and Rack Oven Replacement & Installation

11. Approved 17031B-Coon Rapids High School Asbestos Removal

12. Approved 10740B-Furnish & Deliver Milk Products

13. Approved 10710B-MSFBG Food & Non-Food Items

14. Approved Purchasing Procurement Policy 721 Uniform Grant (formerly 701.0)

15. Immunization exclusionsnames and specifics are not included because of data privacy.

Motion passed.

Pam Riddle, Ellen Hadley, Sherry Wachtler and Rick Heller provided communication items for board consideration.

Superintendent Law gave a report to the Board and reviewed the Board calendar. There is a time of celebration coming up with graduations in the next few weeks. The Superintendent is continuing his site visits, and he encouraged Board members to join him as their schedules permit. Tomorrow the National School Board Association is visiting Anoka Technical High School, who is being nationally recognized as a Magna Award Winner and will be featured in an upcoming National School Board Journal for doing exceptional work. Facility Task Force meetings will continue this week on May 24 at Andover HS and May 25 at Anoka HS, with one more on May 30 at Blaine HS. He thanked all the community members that have attended and those that have given input into the process. There is a link to the video and to the survey on our A-H website. The Supt. highlighted Blaine HS Robotics team that was recognized tonight and did an amazing demonstration for Board members before the meeting. Superintendent Law shared that the student meetings with the Supt. and Board members have gone well at each high school with seniors sharing highlights from their years in our district.

Sarah Kriewall, director of employee services, introduced a resolution discontinuing and reducing educational programs and positions, considered a routine matter for the district. William Fields made a motion to approve the resolution as presented. Jeff Simon seconded the motion. Motion carried.

RESOLUTION DISCONTINUING AND REDUCING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS

Member: William Fields introduced the resolution and moved its adoption:

WHEREAS, the School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 has directed the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and/or positions, and

WHEREAS, said recommendations have been received and considered by the School Board,

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 as follows:

That the following positions be discontinued effective at the close of the current 2016-2017 school year:

Licensed Positions FTE Non-Licensed Positions FTE

CED-ABE Teacher 1.0 Student Achievement Advisor 1.0

That the motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Board Member Jeff Simon and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor: Marci Anderson, William Fields, Bill Harvey, Nicole Hayes, Tom Heidemann, Jeff Simon and the following voted against: None

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Clerk of the Board

Ms. Kriewall also presented to the Board, for information only, Long Term Substitute Teachers.

FOR INFORMATION ONLY

LONG TERM SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS

The following are long-term substitute teachers employed for all or a portion of the 2016-2017 school year whose services are self-terminating.

Kathryn Grapevine Jackson Middle

Emily Harrington Anoka High

Lisa Stone Oak View Middle

Alyssa Tyler Ramsey

RE-EMPLOYED RETIRED TEACHERS

The following are retired teachers employed for all or a portion of the 2016-2017 school year whose services are self-terminating.

Rebecca Anderson Jackson Middle

Ruth Kroonblaud Jackson Middle

Sarah Kriewall, director of employee services, introduced a resolution rescinding names of probationary teachers who had earlier been terminated or non-renewed for the 2017-18 school year. Chair Heidemann made a motion to approve the resolution as presented. Jeff Simon seconded the motion. Motion carried.

PROPOSED RESOLUTION TO RESCIND THE INCLUSION OF CERTAIN TEACHERS

NAMES IN RESOLUTION TERMINATING PROBATIONARY TEACHERS

Chair Tom Heidemann introduced the resolution and moved its adoption:

WHEREAS, the School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 adopted a resolution to terminate the teaching contract(s) of the following probationary teacher(s) at the close of the 2016-17 school year pursuant to Minnesota Statute 122A.40, Subdivision 5,

BE IT RESOLVED that the following name(s) be rescinded from the resolution to terminate probationary teacher(s) effective at the close of the 2016-2017 school year.

Bluml Megan Mississippi

Huot Brian University Avenue

Knutson Alissa Mississippi

Nunnelee Sarah Sand Creek

Pelowski Shae Morris Bye

Schoeberl Andrea University Avenue

Smith Andrew Northdale Middle

Spark Kirsten Hoover

Stevens Megan Wilson

That the motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Jeff Simon and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor, Marci Anderson, William Fields, Bill Harvey, Nicole Hayes, Tom Heidemann, Jeff Simon and the following voted against None.

Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Clerk of the Board

Steve Kerr, executive director of community and government relations, introduced a resolution to establish voting locations for the November 7, 2017 election. Chair Heidemann made a motion to approve the resolution. Jeff Simon seconded. Motion carried.

CONTINUED…

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/07/706044-1.pdf

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/07/706044-1.pdf