Rogers photographer Lori Ende captures area’s beauty

Lori Anne Ende of Rogers stands near her featured work at Eye West Vision in Rogers. Working for a hobby only, her photos have been published locally and around the world. (Photo by Aaron Brom)

A published photographer with more than 1,200 social media followers, Lori Anne Ende of Rogers has a simple philosophy when it comes to her passion for photography: “In order to stay creative, I just let it come to me.”

She need not travel far for inspiration, as the lifelong St. Michael and Rogers native has a feel for the local landscape, especially the one near her Rogers farm at Territorial Road. That’s where she’s most inspired, whether it’s livestock silhouetted by the sunset, or geese flying over her property, or local landmarks like the “famous” Rogers round barn.

“I’ll just go outside and I’ll sit at the farm and wait for animals to do something funny,” she said. “You get lucky and you do the shot.”

ROOTS

Ende grew up in St. Michael to parents Duane and Kathy Barthel. She married Rogers lifelong resident Scott Ende, and they reside on the Ende farm on Territorial Road.

A former Hassan Town Board member, she and Scott operate the Ende Septic company, as well as maintaining farm operations.

Photography is a hobby, but a serious one at that, in which her works have been spread across the world.

She was never trained in her passion, other than taking a junior high school photography class at St. Michael-Albertville.

“We used to work with black and white photos in junior high,” she said. “I loved photography. It was so much fun and I grew a passion for it.”

One of her first cameras was an old Polaroid instant variety, “I just loved that thing!”

Then around year 2000, when digital photography started getting better, Scott Ende bought her a Nikon model for Christmas.

“I started with the Nikon and I switched to a Sony mirror-less, a true film camera. True film is the best of the best,” she said.

PUBLISHED

Her talent eventually parlayed into a part-time job of sorts, in that she does get paid to sell her images “to companies all the way to Japan and Europe.” The companies find her photos, versus she marketing them. She does not accept for-hire jobs, such as wedding photography.

“I only shoot for people I know, close friends and family,” Ende said. “They allow me to do what I want creatively.”

That creativeness can spark at any moment, like the time her brother Keith stood in front of a blooming pink crab tree, holding a paint brush to look like he painted the tree. Other times she’ll capture the grandchildren playing with farm animals. Most of her photos are of the local landscape, such as at Crow-Hassan Park Reserve or especially her own farm and nearby farm properties.

“My goal is to cover Rogers and Hassan in its essence,” she said. “Maybe someday I’ll do a book of assets in the community.”

Her work has been featured in Farm & Ranch magazine, Country Magazine, Capture Minnesota books and TPT Channel 12, as well as in multiple calendars. Her photos are also spread throughout the Rogers community. Whether in the Crow River News annual Resident’s Guide, or city of Rogers Facebook page, or Rogers Applebee’s or at Eye West Vision, the breadth and depth of Ende’s use of color back-grounded by simple outdoor scenes sometimes make her photos so eye-popping they could be mistaken for paintings.

“It’s exciting to wake up and say ‘What am I going to see today?’ When you know there’s something fabulous, sometimes you can’t sleep,” she said. “And I know when I captured it!”

To see more of Ende’s talent, check out www.imagebrief.com/photographers/lorianne#portfolio, or lorianneende.ugallery.com.