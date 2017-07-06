Rockford Council member Graner resigns, cites work-related relocation

Council member Jeannette Graner, left, is pictured among the current Rockford council, resigned her position in lieu of a family relocation.

It was a solemn evening at the June 27 city council meeting, as the council met to accept fellow member Jeannette Graner’s resignation. Her notice had been sent out to staff and council the previous Sunday, an email that council members described as “heartfelt,” complimenting the council, staff, and community of Rockford as a whole.

Graner’s term was set to end December 2020.

“Jeannette was a big part of this community and I know it was hard for her to go, she lived here her whole life, she was involved in everything around here,” said City Administrator Dan Madsen.

In the notice, Graner told staff and council that she had recently closed on her home to move up north as part of a job relocation. According to Minnesota Statute, council members must maintain residence in the communities he or she serves.

Graner herself was absent, as was council member Debbie Buoy. Administrator Madsen said that from his conversations with Graner leading up to the notice, he believed she would have liked to attend her final meeting in person “to say goodbye” but it may have been too difficult.

“It’s hard to leave your home,” Madsen said.

“We’re very sad to see Jeannette leave, but she’s got an opportunity to move to Brainerd and needs to do it for family reasons,” said Mayor Renee Hafften. “and now we have to fill her council seat. “

The council first approved her resignation and a declaration of the council vacancy, and then moved onto the more particular issue of how and when to fill it.

No seats are currently up for election; Debbie Buoy and Ted Hill’s seats will be up in November 2018. Those elected in that cycle will not take office until January 1, 2019.

Madsen recommended that an interim council member be chosen to fill Graner’s seat until the 2018 election, and then have a special election coincide with the general one in November to fill the 2-year remainder of Graner’s term. After the 1.5-year interim councilor and 2-year elected term, the seat would return to its regular 4-year cycle.

For the 2018 election, the council could either designate a specific slot for the 2-year term or give it to a runner-up candidate (with the 3rd most votes).

Until the election, council agreed to fill the vacant seat by appointment. Past candidates and council members will be notified of the posting. After applications are reviewed, the council will appoint the interim council seat at the July 25 regular meeting.

Since the meeting, the vacancy was officially posted June 28 and can be found on the city website and the legal section of this paper. Applications are available at the City Hall and will be accepted until Friday, July 21.

“And again,” said Councilor Rick Martinson said, “The best of luck to Jeannette. . .It means a lot to the city council the great job that she did serving this city.”

Hurstwoods Utility Main

The council then regrouped to discuss a utility main issue with the Hurstwoods development off of County Road 20. As more undeveloped lots are being sold for construction to Laketown Homes, the issue of establishing a water and wastewater main has become more insistent.

Usually in these situations, the first developer is expected to extend the main to all adjacent areas in case of future development. However, the first developer at Hurstwoods folded around 2008 and was unable to complete the final lots, creating a gap in water and wastewater access to the neighboring, undeveloped parcel.

This left future lots without water and wastewater access. This northern-most parcel owner, Doug Peidig of NMC properties, may someday begin the process of development. The council was presented with two options: extend the utility main past the gap to Peidig’s parcel, or allow him to use cheaper methods, via other mains. If the cheaper method is used, then the mains will not extend completely to the northern end of the parcel. As a result, the homes Peidig could potentially build would be lower in number because the water could not reach the low elevation, and he would not be extending the main far enough for further development in the north.

Peidig has argued that the main doesn’t need to extend that far, because the northernmost tip of the parcel sits on the Rockford boundary line. However, if the farmland outside of the city limit was to be annexed, future development would be nearly impossible without extending the water main.

Since it is largely in the city’s interest to fully extend the water main, it may have to be on their bill to construct the main across the 3-lot gap to connect to Peidig’s parcel. Otherwise, Peidig could be left to his own devices and cloud the possibility of future development to the north.

“I think NMC would say ‘hey, if we don’t have to build any main that would be great,’” said Madsen. “And I couldn’t fault them for saying that.”

If the council did decide to pay to construct the main over the 3-lot gap, City Engineer Jared Ward estimated that it would cost around $22,000. To extend to the northern-most tip of the parcel, council would want to consider additional payment to NMC for stronger mains capable of operating for a farther distance. Ward gave a rough estimate of $101,000 for rest of the extension.

Peidig agreed to contribute a significant, but not yet undetermined amount of money via escrow to fund a part of the installation. Council was given an estimate between $57,000 to $77,000.

“I want development in our city. I’d definitely want to work with you guys to come up with this,” councilor Rick Martinson said to NMC representative Nick Mortinsen of funding the additional main. “But we also have to make up this gap somehow.”

Coucilor Martinson agreed: “I think we all want to work with whomever developer comes into town we want to be as cooperative as we can be, while bearing in mind our long-term growth as well.”

The council agreed to let staff pursue options with an escrow agreement, and revisit when numbers are solidified.