Notice is given that Chase Towing and Transport, Inc. at 10939 89th Ave. N., Maple Grove, MN 55369 is in possession of the following vehicle:

2003 TOYOTA SEQUIA

VIN# 5TD2T384435446321

TOWED FROM: 9201 GARLAND AVE N MAPLE GROVE, MN. ON 6/12/2017.

Published in

The Press

July 6, 13, 20, 2017

707699