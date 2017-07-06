Osseo walks away with Step To It award

Osseo has some bragging rights. At the conclusion of this year’s Step To It Challenge, the city of Osseo walked away with an award.

There were 24 communities that participated in this year’s challenge. The communities competed with each other to find out which one had the most active residents in this annual event. More than 5,500 people participated in the challenge this year.

According to the Hennepin County Step To It website, “The Step To It Challenge is a fun, lighted-hearted way to connect with family, friends, and neighbors, and get moving again after a long winter.”

Those residents participating in the challenge tracked their physical activities by recording the steps online during the month of May. Activities that counted toward the challenge included: biking, fitness classes, walking, skateboarding, mowing the lawn, backpacking, vacuuming, gardening, just to name a few.

The city of Osseo received the award for the Most Engaged Community, with 2.99 percent of the community participating. It also received a trophy. The Most Engaged Community award is given to the highest percentage of the population participating in the challenge.

Osseo City Planner and Step To It city coordinator Nancy Abts said, “It’s great that so many people who live, work, and exercise here chose to represent Osseo in the Step To It Challenge this year. We could never have had such a great participation rate without all our participants.

She added there were many new “steppers” that joined a committed group of past participants. She said this added up to a big win for Osseo.

“The city has been investing in safe and walkable streets and sidewalks, and it’s great to see that many of our community members are also investing in a healthy, active lifestyle,” Abts said. “We encourage everyone to sign up for the 2018 Step To It Challenge next spring and be part of our ‘winning team.’”

Osseo has not been recognized for its participation in the Step To It Challenge in the past. Abts said the city was pretty close to being the most engaged community last year, too. However, the top steppers from each community are acknowledged by Hennepin County and receive awards. See the accompanying article.

Hennepin County staff from the Step to It Challenge, and a related project on Active Living and Healthy Communities are planning to attend the Monday, July 10, Osseo City Council meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend or tune in to the meetings to learn more about these initiatives.

To learn more about the Step To It challenge, visit steptoit.org.

Other Step To It winners

There were individual winners from both Osseo and Maple Grove and schools within the Osseo Area School District that were winners during the Step To It challenge.

In Maple Grove, Josh K. was the top stepper in the under 64 age category with 1,289,095 steps. In the 65 and older category, David K. had 1,188,060 steps.

In Osseo, Tracy Z. was the top stepper in the under 64 age category and had 1,204,500 steps. In the 65 and older age category, Harold J. had 776,473 steps.

These winners each received a pair of Minnesota Twins tickets.

Another part of the Step To It Challenge was for schools. There were three winners for schools with the highest number of registered participants. Two of the three schools are schools within the Osseo Area School District.

Basswood Elementary and Rice Lake Elementary were the schools. The schools each wins a visit from TC Bear, a Minnesota Twins player and a Minnesota Twins conditioning coach.