Osseo renews Community Development Block Grant program

The Osseo City Council approved a join cooperation agreement for participation in the Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant program at its Monday, June 26, meeting.

Also during the meeting, the council considered the Brick Paver policy.

CDBG PROGRAM AGREEMENT

The council approved the joint cooperation agreement for participation in the county’s Community Development Block Grant program. The program is set to renew in 2018.

The program grants federal funds to local communities. The county provides these grant funds to Osseo and other smaller communities. These cities are part of a consolidated pool of sub-grantees.

“Primarily what this agreement allows us to do is to participate in that Community Development Block Grant program, [which] is a source of federal money that Hennepin County takes care of a lot of the administrative burden for us smaller cities,” City Planner Nancy Abts said.

The program provides the city with the option to apply for funds for eligible housing or public facility projects. Osseo residents are also eligible to apply for help with home repairs, through the county’s single-family housing rehabilitation loans. Osseo residents are eligible to receive assistance through various public service activities, including: counseling for homeownership, home maintenance help for seniors and other programs.

Most recently, the city received CDBG funds to help with housing projects and the 2017 sidewalk replacement.

Abts said the previous agreement with the county for the CDBG program was set to auto-renew in three-year periods. There were amendments made to the agreement. The changes ensure compliance with various HUD regulations, improve administrative efficiency and prepare for the possibility of federal funding cuts to the CDBG program.

“By agreeing to the updated document, we will continue to have the ability to compete for those funds,” Abts added.

BRICK PAVER POLICY

In other matters, the council considered the Brick Paver policy. Since 2003, the city has been selling brick pavers that can be engraved with words/names and a few symbols and are then placed in the patio area in front of the community center at Osseo City Hall.

City Administrator Riley Grams said there were no policies in place with guidelines for inscriptions on the pavers.

At the June 12 meeting, the council discussed two brick paver policy options. The council directed staff to modify one of the options, which would include language allowing an individual, business, group or incorporate a sign, symbol or logo as part of the inscription on the paver. Staff suggested that any sign, symbol or logo be approved by the council in advance of engraving.

“Engravings may incur an additional fee as the applicant will be solely responsible for the additional costs for including such graphics,” Grams added.

The average cost to engrave a paver is $45 for the 4″x8″ paver and $60 for the 8″x8″ paver. This cost does not cover the cost of the paver itself. Pavers cost $50 for the 4″x8″ paver and $100 for the 8″x8″ paver.

Staff presented an example. If a business wanted to purchase a 4″x8″ paver with the business logo engraved on its, the cost would be $50 for the paver and an additional approximately $45 for the logo engraving, totaling $95 all together. A more complicated logo must cost more than the quote.

“I think the city staff did a good job revising this policy,” Councilor Mark Schulz said.

The council then approved the Brick Paver policy.

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress