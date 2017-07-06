Orioles enjoy record-setting 2017 track and field season

The Osseo High track and teams had a very successful 2017 season that featured numerous record-setting performances. The season concluded on a great note when eighth grader Nyalaam Jok won the state high jump title and senior Corey Moody took third in the state 800 and junior Tyler Sealock took eighth in the 300 hurdles.

Oriole coach John Rundquist provided some of the highlights over the course of the season:

New School Records

Sam Dahl pole vault: 9-6 breaking her personal record (prior record holder Jenny Schoenrock in 2014)

Nyalaam Jok high jump: 5-8 broke her own record (previous record held by Holly Price and Kari Johnson) The Osseo High track and field teams enjoyed a record-setting 2017 season. (Photo courtesy of Osseo High Athletics)

Corey Moody 800m: 1:54.4, breaking Matt Ferry’s record from 1986

Sealock 300 Hurdles: 39.20, breaking Nick Djerf’s record from 2009

Boys taking second out of 14 teams at Northwest Suburban Conference Championship, one of their highest finishes in many years.

The girls came just short of tripling points earned at conference meet this year compared to 2016

Conference Champs in boys 4×100 and 4×200 and Jok in high jump

Maren Strootman and Moody nominated for Athletes of the Year and Moody winning the award.

David Hainlen Osseo’s AAA recipient and Alliana Houfek nominated for Athena Award

Some of the top performances include:

Girls

300 Hurdles: Kelsie Sealock time of 46.36, second best all-time for Osseo and third in conference

4×100: Akayma Kennedy, Destiny Kromah, Natalie Anderson, Zainab Oba time of 50.19 is seventh all-time for Osseo

4×800: Maren Strootman, Alliana Houfek, Joanna Lee, and Sammy Strootman 10:08 and fourth at conference

High Jump: Jok cleared 5-5 and then 5-8 at state for school record and Gabbi Bodin cleared 5-0 to tie for fourth best ever for Osseo

Pole Vault: Dahl cleared 9-6 for school record and third at conference meet

Triple Jump: Bodin went 34-0 for fifth best all time for Osseo and fifth at conference meet

Boys

200: Gray 22.74 and second at conference meet

800: Moody won conference and set new Osseo school record with 1:54.4, breaking 31-year record of Ferry

1600: Moody went 4:17.11, third best all-time for Osseo (Clark/Leuer) and second at conference meet

110 Hurdles: Sealock 15.20 fourth best all time for Osseo and fifth at conference meet

300 Hurdles: Sealock 39.20 new Osseo school record and second at conference meet

4×100: Gray, Adolphus Sommerville, Yinka Omotoyinbo, Samajay Hitchcock 42.93 fourth best all-time for Osseo, conference champs and fourth at state

4×200: Gray, Sealock, Omotoyinbo, Hitchcock 1:30.89 seventh best all-time for Osseo and conference champs

High Jump: TJ Jok 6-2, ninth on Osseo honor roll and fifth at conference meet

Long Jump: Omotoyinbo jump of 21-11.25 third best all-time for Osseo and third at conference and section

Triple Jump: Gray jump of 43-8 for third all-time for Osseo and third at conference meet

Discus: Evan Williams 140-7, seventh at conference meet and earning team two critical points