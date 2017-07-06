Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OSSEO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: ZONING CODE AMENDMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Osseo, Minnesota will hold a public hearing at City Hall, 415 Central Avenue at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017 to consider among other items a request of the applicant, the City of Osseo, for an amendment to Osseo City Zoning Ordinance to revise the requirements found in 153.090-097 SIGNS and CHAPTER 153: ZONING APPENDIX C DISTRICT SIGN REGULATIONS.

Any person wishing to express an opinion on the matter to be considered at the public hearing will be heard orally or in writing. Osseo City Code is available for public review at Osseo City Hall during regular business hours, Monday Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday 7:30 11:30 a.m. For additional information, please call the City of Osseo at 763-425-1454.

Nancy S. Abts

City Planner

Published in

The Press

July 6, 2017

707799