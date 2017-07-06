Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

STREET AND UTILITY PROJECT NO. 17-10

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Maple Grove will meet at 7:30 p.m. on the Seventeenth day of July, 2017 at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove, MN to consider the improvements for Mills Creek Street and Utility Project No. 17-10 for the area hereinafter described. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.011 to 429.111, the area proposed to be assessed for such improvements is all that property within the following described area and/or all the property to be benefited by the improvements. The area is described as follows:

PID# 14-119-22-43-0001

The estimated cost of this project is $1,789,742.86. All persons desiring to be heard on such proposed improvements may appear at the said public hearing.

Auxiliary aids for handicapped persons are available upon request if notified at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the Administration Department at 763-494-6010 to make arrangements.

Amy Dietl

City Clerk

Published in

The Press

July 6, 13, 2017

706922

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/07/706922-1.pdf