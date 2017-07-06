Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CHAMPLIN NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION (PROJECT 2017-18)

Notice is hereby given that the Champlin Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. or shortly thereafter in the City Council Chambers (Champlin City Hall) located at 11955 Champlin Drive, Champlin, MN 55316. The public hearing is to review a request from Interplan LLC for a site plan and conditional use permit to construct a 10,340 square foot child care center on Lot 3, Block 1, Elm Creek Commons (parcel just south of Buffalo Wild Wings).

All interested parties are invited to attend and be heard. For more information, contact Scott Schulte, City Planner at 763-923-7102.

