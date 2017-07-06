Dist. 279 Youth Track and Field program recognizes 160 participants, state champs

By Bob San
The first District 279 Youth Track and Field Program concluded with a special event Thursday, June 22, at Osseo High School.
For four weeks, over 160 kids ranging from ages 5 to 14 participated in this program put on by Maple Grove, Osseo and Park Center high schools and community education departments. At the program-ending event, Osseo track and cross country coach John Rundquist acknowledged the kids’ participation and urged them to continue to pursue the sport as they grow older.
“It’s a beautiful sport and it bodes well for other sports,” Rundquist said.
The participants and their parents got a special treat when they met two newly crowned Dist. 279 state champions. Maple Grove senior Alex Miley won the 3,200-meter run in a school record time and Osseo eighth grader Nyalaam Jok captured the high jump championship with a school record at the 2017 state meet on June 2.
After recognizing the state champs, the kids showed off their athletic prowess in various track and field events.