Dist. 279 Youth Track and Field program recognizes 160 participants, state champs

Osseo High track and cross country coach John Rundquist, right, introduces Maple Grove senior Alex Miley and Osseo eighth grader Nyalaam Jok to the participants in the first Dist. 279 Track and Field Program June 22 at Osseo High. Miley won the 3,200-meter run and Jok captured the high jump championship at the 2017 state meet on June 2. (Photo by Bob San)

By Bob San

[email protected]

The first District 279 Youth Track and Field Program concluded with a special event Thursday, June 22, at Osseo High School.

For four weeks, over 160 kids ranging from ages 5 to 14 participated in this program put on by Maple Grove, Osseo and Park Center high schools and community education departments. At the program-ending event, Osseo track and cross country coach John Rundquist acknowledged the kids’ participation and urged them to continue to pursue the sport as they grow older. These future Maple Grove, Osseo and Park Center track stars take off in the 100-meter dash. (Photo by Bob San)

“It’s a beautiful sport and it bodes well for other sports,” Rundquist said.

The participants and their parents got a special treat when they met two newly crowned Dist. 279 state champions. Maple Grove senior Alex Miley won the 3,200-meter run in a school record time and Osseo eighth grader Nyalaam Jok captured the high jump championship with a school record at the 2017 state meet on June 2. A few hurdles are no problems for these high-flying hurdlers as they showcase when they learned at the first Dist. 279 Track and Field Program for kids. (Photo by Bob San)

After recognizing the state champs, the kids showed off their athletic prowess in various track and field events.