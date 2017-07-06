Crow River Revolution fastpitch teams contend in Eau Claire tourney

Crow River Revolution U14 Blue includes front row from left, Emma Miller, Khulyn Johnson, Alayna Manning, Chloe Hinz and Addie Kern. Back row, Sara Byers, Makayla Graunke, Hannah Greeno, Elise Weinzierl, Ellie Sather, Addie Willems and Gracie Kate LeMonds. Not Pictured, Claire Haakenson. (Submitted photo)

All four Crow River Revolution fastpitch softball teams traveled to Eau Claire for the Fury tournament June 23-25.

There were three U14 teams and one U16 from the program that includes players from Rockford and St. Michael-Albertville primarily. However, there are a few players coming from surrounding areas like Delano, Monticello, Princeton and Buffalo.

Crow River Blue roared to the championship game in the U14 division, finishing second. The Revolution lost 5-4 in eight innings to the Seymore Flames in the title game.

In pool play, the Blue team defeated Menomonie 17-2, before winning 13-3 over Thorpe and 7-2 over Waukesha.

In bracket play Blue shutout Crow River Green 7-0. Elise Weinzierl pitched the entire game, going five innings, striking out nine and yielding just three hits.

Strong defensive play was turned in by Alayna Manning making a great catch in left field. Weinzierl drove in two runs on a single in the first inning.

Three more runs were scored in the second inning on key hits by Ellie Sather, Makayla Graunke and Byers. Two runs scored in the fourth on a single by Byers. The last run came across in the fifth on a single by Weinzierl.

Next came a 6-5 victory over Osseo-Maple Grove. After O-MG scored in the first, CRR responded by scoring three in the bottom of the first. Chloe Hinz drove in two runs on a double. Graunke doubled in a run in the second.

Manning scored in the fourth after reaching on an error. Hinz scored on a single by Gracie Kate LeMonds. In the fifth Addie Kern singled and scored on a double by Graunke. Hinz pitched five and two-thirds innings with Weinzierl pitching in relief.

In the championship game CRR Blue lost a close one to Seymore in extra innings. In the second inning back-to-back hits from Weinzierl and LeMonds was followed by a walk to Sather to load the bases. Khulyn Johnson singled to drive home two runs.

After an hour rain delay, the game was switched to a different field and the game was continued. Blue scored in the fourth on three singles by Byers, Hannah Greeno and Manning. A key plan was when a CRR runner was thrown out at home.

Seymore scored twice in the fourth. Johnson led off the fifth with a double and scored on a single by Willems. The Flames responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Tied at four, the teams headed to extra innings using the international tie breaker rule where a runner starts on second base. Blue did not score in the top of the eighth and Seymore scored the game winner on a sacrifice fly.

“It was a good game and we had chances to put them away,” said coach Dawn Engebretson, the Rockford varsity coach. “They were a well-coached team and it was fun to play great competition. We were disappointed to lose, but we gained some great experience this weekend and we became a better team.”

The CRR U16 team coached by Tom Belanger won two and lost three games. CRR U14 Green was one and three with a tie. The U14 Gold squad was 0-5.