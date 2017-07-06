Community solar garden gets Corcoran approval

The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, June 22, approved an interim use permit that allows construction of a community solar garden at 23850 County Road 50.

At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.

COMMUNITY SOLAR GARDEN

This was the second meeting at which the City Council reviewed the request of Sunrise Energy Ventures for an interim use permit that would allow the company to construct a community solar garden on land that sits west of County Road 19, on the border between Corcoran and Greenfield.

Sunrise Energy Ventures proposed the facility for the north half of an 80-acre site, which is zoned as Rural Residential. The property currently is used for farming and grazing and has an existing home and several outbuildings. A five-megawatt array of photovoltaic panels would replace the buildings. Xcel Energy would purchase generated electricity under a 25-year contract.

Neighbors to the site in Greenfield, a Greenfield City Councilor and an attorney objected to the proposal at the May 25 Corcoran City Council meeting. They said a solar garden at this location would hurt market values of neighboring residential properties and affect residents’ enjoyment of their properties. Then the council tabled the issue and directed city staff to get an independent appraisal of impacts on neighboring property values from all potential uses of the proposed Sunrise site in the Rural Residential zone.

Corcoran hired independent appraiser Kevin T. Meeks, of CBRE, based in Minneapolis. In the cover letter to his report, dated June 19, he said, “It is our opinion that completion of the proposed solar garden described in this report … will have no discernible impact on the market values of neighboring residential properties.”

On June 22 City Planner Kendra Lindahl relayed Meeks’ opinion and gave the City Council an updated decommissioning plan submitted by Sunrise Energy Ventures. Under the plan, Sunrise would provide a $558,820.33 performance bond or letter of credit for the full cost of decommissioning the solar garden, recycling some components and moving remaining components to a landfill.

City Councilor Jon Bottema said the purpose of a decommissioning plan is to bring the property back to its original state when the solar garden is no longer in operation. He had researched the contents of solar panels and found that some parts are recyclable and some parts contain hazardous materials, such as lead. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency told him that no hazardous material dumps are located in Minnesota.

Bottema also commented that the solar energy industry says solar energy panels “are not landfill friendly.” He had calculated that the real decommissioning cost for the Corcoran project would be $1.5 million.

He said that solar energy is a new industry that is subsidized by the state of Minnesota. The state could withdraw the subsidy at any time and the Sunrise facility could go bankrupt. The city of Corcoran would be at the bottom of a long list of creditors.

Lindahl said her consulting engineers believe that the decommissioning costs provided by Sunrise are accurate “given what we know today.” A performance bond or letter of credit from Sunrise would provide decommissioning money for Corcoran before bankruptcy.

City Councilor Brian Dejewski thanked Bottema for researching the decommissioning issue and said he had given information that the council and city staff needed to hear. Dejewski also said the appraiser’s report was pretty clear, and Corcoran has a solar energy ordinance to follow.

Then the council approved the interim use permit for the Sunrise community solar garden on a 4 to 1 vote. Bottema voted against.

COUNTY ROAD 50 PETITION

The City Council accepted a petition from Phillip Bongaarts, a resident of Larkin Road. He had collected signatures from more than 20 addresses in the area of Larkin Road and County Roads 10 and 50.

The petition said, “I do not support parts of the Corcoran downtown comprehensive plan especially the placement of Co Rd 50 and 10 on Larkin Road. I would like the city to reconfigure it where it is or explore other options for its location where it would not affect so many residents.”

The petition will be included in materials for a July 20 council work session on the comprehensive plan update related to transportation, according to City Administrator Brad Martens.

BASS LAKE CROSSING

MI Homes, of Minneapolis, got City Council approval for a preliminary plat and preliminary planned unit development plan for the Bass Lake Crossing residential subdivision. The home builder is proposing 97 single family detached homes on a 51.26 acre site located at County Road 10 and Maple Hill Road.

The preliminary plat shows homes built on a single level, with two or three car garages. Home sizes would range from 1,734 to 2,440 square feet.

John Rask, of MI Homes, said homes would be designed for people who prefer small yards. Thirty percent of homes would have basements, and the rest would sit on a slab on grade. A typical buyer might be over age 55. The subdivision would be built in two phases.

The council also approved a comprehensive plan amendment that changes the allowable land use for the site from Mixed Use Residential to Low Density Residential and a rezoning from Residential Single Family-3 to planned unit development. The comprehensive plan amendment must be submitted for Met Council approval.

City Councilor Dejewski said Maple Hill Road and County Road 10 are really dangerous in the area surrounding the proposed subdivision. He asked that the situation be addressed “to save lives.”

BASS LAKE ESTATES

The City Council provided feedback on a sketch plan for Bass Lake Estates, proposed by E & R Investments LLC for a 40-acre site at 19219 and 19235 County Road 10, west of Corcoran Lions Park.

The sketch plan shows 58 one- and two-story villa homes and self-storage buildings that would act as a buffer between the homes and Lions Park. Homes would sit on lots that would be 40, 50 or 60 feet wide and have four-foot side yard setbacks.

Rask, of MI Homes, said his company would be the home builder. He expected a typical buyer to be an empty nester willing to pay $300,000 to $350,000. He said he understood the noise issues related to Lions Park and the need for buffering homes from the park.

SPEED STUDY

The City Council approved a resolution requesting Hennepin County to initiate a speed study that would look at moving the 55 miles per hour zone on County Road 50 further west. The Minnesota Department of Transportation would conduct the study.