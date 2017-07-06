City – CITY OF ROCKFORD

COUNCIL VACANCY,

APPLICATIONS

BEING ACCEPTED

The City of Rockford is accepting applications for appointment to the vacant position on the Rockford City Council. Jeannette Graner, a long-time and well-respected member of the council and community resigned after an employment opportunity prompted her familys relocation up north. The Rockford City Council and Staff wish her the best on her new journey.

The vacated seat on the City Council has a term that ends December 31st, 2018. Qualified residents of the City of Rockford with an interest in local government and the greater Rockford community are encouraged to apply.

Application materials are available by contacting City Hall and will be accepted until 12:00 noon on Friday, July 21st, 2017. The Council will meet with all applicants prior to the regular City Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 25th, 2017. After discussion and review, the City Council will vote to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

For more information or for application materials, please contact Audra Etzel at City Hall by calling (763) 477-6565, by e-mail at [email protected] , or by stopping in City Hall, located at 6031 Main Street, Rockford, Minnesota, 55373.

Posted: June 28, 2017

Published in the

Crow River News

July 6, 2017

707518