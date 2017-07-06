A tale of 2 lakes in St. Michael: Wilhelm at record high, Beebe stable

The St. Michael City Council heard that the city’s primary recreational lake, Beebe, is doing well with water quality and lake level.

On the other hand, just down the road from Beebe Lake is Lake Wilhelm, which staff reported is at record high levels and will require a new lake outlet.

The council also heard that the city’s finances are in good standing, and took action on other items.

BEEBE LAKE

Beebe Lake Improvement Association (BLIA) President Erik Larson and vice president Craig Smith were present with an annual report about Beebe Lake. Beebe Lake Improvement Association members, left to right, Kris Olson, Brian Hall, Dan Olson, Erik Larson, Erik North, and Craig Smith present St. Michael City Administrator Steve Bot, center, with an oar engraved with a thank you note for his work on the Beebe Lake outlet project, which successfully lowered the lake’s water level.

Beebe Lake is located in southwestern St. Michael just north of County Rd. 34.

Larson reviewed the water quality, number of boat launch inspections and amount of fisheries in the lake. He noted that costs to maintain the water quality by treating invasive species has increased significantly and anticipates a $20,000 gap next year between the cost of treatment and amount of grant money available.

Larson thanked the City Council for its support of lowering the lake level, which should help lower maintenance costs. City Administrator Steve Bot said the city annually funds some of the lake treatment since it is the most used lake in St. Michael.

Former BLIA President Kris Olson said lake levels used to be so high that it required sandbagging and no wake ordinances. She hoped that, with the lake level drawdown, those days are past and not repeated.

Olson thanked Bot for his support in setting up meetings, securing grant funding and helping implement the lake outlet project.

The BLIA thanked Bot and presented him with a thank you note for his work on the project.

LAKE WILHELM

In other matters, the council heard from administrator Bot concerning Lake Wilhelm.

Lake Wilhelm is located in southern St. Michael just west of County Rd. 19 and just north of County Rd. 34.

“With the high volumes of rain we’ve received this year, Lake Wilhelm has risen to record high levels, and the city has received a number of complaints,” Bot said in his memo to the council.

He said installing a lake outlet was identified in the city’s 2007 Comprehensive Storm Water Management Plan. Thus, staff asked its water consulting engineer to submit a proposal to permit an eastern lake outlet through the Department of Natural Resources.

“If the outlet is able to be constructed for a low cost along with the solar development, staff would propose funding this project out of the Storm Water Fund,” he said. “If the project develops into a more complicated and costly one, assessments to all properties on the lake would likely need to be considered.”

He said staff recommends the council approve the professional services proposal to go through the outlet permitting process.

“We’d anticipate at least one public meeting would be held regarding this before the outlet installation would be proposed to move forward.”

Councilor Nadine Schoen asked how the outlet would affect nearby Gonz Lake, and it was explained there should not be much effect downstream.

The council then unanimously approved a proposal to provide professional services for the final design and permitting of Lake Wilhelm outlet at a cost not to exceed $18,500.

FINANCIAL REPORT

In further news, auditor Bill Lauer presented the 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

He noted that St. Michael received an Excellence in Financial Reporting award for 13 consecutive years.

He said the 2016 audit is “clean,” the highest rate they can give. There were no compliance findings to report. Overall it is a very good report and he commended St. Michael for doing well financially.

The council approved the report.

In other action, the council:

SET Monday, Oct. 30, for a joint governance meeting with the city of Albertville and St. Michael-Albertville School District at 6 p.m. at St. Michael City Hall.

SCHEDULED budget work sessions for Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. at city hall.

HEARD that the Planning Commission will be considering the preliminary plat for Fieldstone Passage, a residential development south of the STMA High School campus. Council approval is anticipated for July 11. Administrator Bot said the project includes Albertville extending utilities, and building an extensive stormwater pond to help address drainage concerns for the Albertville neighborhood to the east.