It was a day filled with many laughs and a few tears at Champlin City Hall Thursday, June 29, as Police Chief Dave Kolb said his goodbyes and thanked many in the city for giving him the opportunity to serve as chief of police for seven years. Kolb celebrates with family, friends and colleagues, both former and present. Kolb presented a plaque to the police department reminding them to “Remain alert, stand firm in your faith, be courageous and strong and let all your things be done with charity,” a quote based on the Bible verse from 1 Corinthians 16:13. The plaque also bears the photo of the Champlin Police Force when Chief Dave Kolb took the Oath of Honor in April 2011. (Photo by Megan Hopps)