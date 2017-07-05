Public Safety

‘Stand firm in your faith’

By
It was a day filled with many laughs and a few tears at Champlin City Hall Thursday, June 29, as Police Chief Dave Kolb said his goodbyes and thanked many in the city for giving him the opportunity to serve as chief of police for seven years. Kolb celebrates with family, friends and colleagues, both former and present. Kolb presented a plaque to the police department reminding them to “Remain alert, stand firm in your faith, be courageous and strong and let all your things be done with charity,” a quote based on the Bible verse from 1 Corinthians 16:13. The plaque also bears the photo of the Champlin Police Force when Chief Dave Kolb took the Oath of Honor in April 2011. (Photo by Megan Hopps) Retired Champlin Police Chief Dave Kolb stands with newly appointed Chief Ty Schmidt at Kolb’s last Champlin City Council meeting. Schmidt will be sworn in as Champlin’s new police chief Monday, July 10. (Photo by Megan Hopps) Maple Grove Police Chief Eric Werner was one of many to thanks Kolb for his many years of service. “Thank you for your service. You will be missed, my friend,” he said. (Photo by Megan Hopps) Deputy Police Chief Ty Schmidt worked closely alongside Kolb for nearly seven years. Schmidt presented a gift to Kolb upon his retirement — a collage of all of Kolb’s past and present police badges and patches. Kolb started his career in the city of Lindstrom. He then worked for the cities of Brooklyn Park and Minnetrista before coming to Champlin. (Photo by Megan Hopps) Kolb proudly displays the collage of badges and patches for his family to see. (Photo by Megan Hopps) Dave Kolb and his wife, Karen, with their children Conrad, Celia and Julia. (Photo by Megan Hopps) Kolb’s sister, Amelia Daniels (left) and brother Jon Kolb (right) proudly stand with their brother, Dave Kolb and their mother Rajah Kolb. (Photo by Megan Hopps)
It was a day filled with many laughs and a few tears at Champlin City Hall Thursday, June 29, as Police Chief Dave Kolb said his goodbyes and thanked many in the city for giving him the opportunity to serve as chief of police for seven years. Kolb celebrates with family, friends and colleagues, both former and present. Kolb presented a plaque to the police department reminding them to "Remain alert, stand firm in your faith, be courageous and strong and let all your things be done with charity," a quote based on the Bible verse from 1 Corinthians 16:13. The plaque also bears the photo of the Champlin Police Force when Chief Dave Kolb took the Oath of Honor in April 2011. (Photo by Megan Hopps)