Primrose School of Maple Grove, Champlin Park bring community together

Students, families and staff from Primrose School of Champlin Park and Primrose School of Maple Grove demonstrated their commitment to giving back last month, raising $7,600 for local and national charities through a Spring Fling event held last month. The funds raised by Primrose School of Champlin Park, ($4,000) will be split between Avenues for Homeless Youth and the Primrose Children’s Foundation, the not-for-profit organization of Primrose Schools that supports national charitable partners like Save the Children. The funds raised by Primrose School of Maple Grove ($3,600) will be split between The Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery and the Primrose Children’s Foundation mentioned above. Here, little ones in the community play at the sensory table at the spring fling fundraiser last month. Maple Grove, Champlin and Brooklyn Park families raised nearly $8,000 for non-profit organizations that serve children.

The events included a magician, food, games, a bounce house, face painting, silent auction items, visits from Percy the Primrose Mascot and the Police Department. Silent Auction items included donations from the community and pottery pieces handmade by students in each classroom. The donation to Avenues for Homeless Youth, a social services organization with a shelter in Brooklyn Park, provides transitional living and emergency shelter to homeless youth, will cover costs for a youth to use their services for an entire month. These services include a safe home, all basic needs and nutritious meals, education and career support, as well as health and wellness support.

“Thank you, Primrose, on behalf of Avenues for Homeless Youth,” said Craig Freeman, the Community Engagement Manager at Avenues for Homeless Youth. “Donations such as these do a lot of good in the community and our organization can’t do what we do without help.”

The donation to the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery, a local organization that works to end child abuse and neglect and create strong, healthy families, will use be used to help fund the 24-hour crisis helpline, crisis counseling, and overnight residential child care. The funds will also make it possible to buy much needed items such as non-scented laundry detergent, clothing, diapers and formula/babyfood.

“At Primrose, we’re committed to teaching our students about helping others and giving without expectation,” said Joe Piket, Owner at Primrose School of Champlin Park and Primrose School of Maple Grove. “Our annual Spring Fling event is one way we do this. Not only are we able to give back to our wonderful community, but it also gives local families an opportunity to come together in a fun way.” Funding raised for the Primrose Children’s Foundation will be used to support Save the Children, the world’s top independent charity for children in need, and national partner of Primrose Schools. The organization has robust and impactful programs in the United States, such as child sponsorship and emergency preparedness, that provide children living in poverty with the skills and resources they need to succeed in school and in life.