Disc golf course open for play at Donnie Galloway Park

By Megan Hopps

[email protected]

The Champlin Parks and Recreation Department announced last week that the nine-hole disc golf course at Donnie Galloway Park is now open. The course was constructed on the lowland and river bluffs at the park near the Mississippi River. According to Parks Facility Manager Charlie Lehn, plans to incorporate a disc golf course into one of Champlin’s parks has been in the works for a number of years per the request of several residents. Here is a map of the nine-hole disc golf course at Donnie Galloway Park, located in the northern most part of Champlin. The course opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. (Photo courtesy of the city of Champlin)

“The city welcomes residents and visitors to enjoy its unique setting and we encourage families to come and enjoy some quality recreation,” said Lehn.

The city formed a committee to evaluate the best potential site for a disc golf course. The committee, which included City Councilor Ryan Sabas and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Rob Musto along with Parks Manager Charlie Lehn and Course Designer Steven West, looked at four city parks as a potential site for the nine-hole disc golf course ­— Highpointe, Evergreen, Oxbow and Donnie Galloway Parks. The committee toured each park and determined the necessary needs to host such a course and they determined Donnie Galloway Park to be the most suitable because of the terrain quality, ample space, suitable parking and other factors.

The city designated $7,000 in the 2016 and 2017 budgets and the Parks Department applied for grants to make up the additional cost for design, equipment and installation.

The course will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and course rules are posted on site. Participants must bring their own frisbees. There is no charge for regular play, however, tournament and special event requests should be directed to Charlie Lehn at [email protected]

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]