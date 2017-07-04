Corcoran Lions award scholarships

Pictured above at a recent awards ceremony are front row, left to right, Jennifer Athey, Megan Randall, Sadie Menth, Eleanor Schutte, Karin Beck and Kayla Lethola. In the back row are, left to right, Jerry Cain, chair of Lions Scholarship Committee; Ron Thomas, mayor of Corcoran; Matthew Hempe; Luke Schuneman; Nathan Rabusch; Lucas Butek; Noah Schmidt; Dave Poppler, president of the Corcoran Lions; Margaret Socha; Marissa Hank and Kurtis Kunkel. Not pictured are Maxwell Brown, Carter Patnode, Jonah Bettin and Greta Smith.

The Corcoran Lions have announced their scholarship winners for this year.

Since the first ceremony in 1989, the Lions have issued 890 scholarships totaling $527,700 to Corcoran students within the public school districts serving the Corcoran area. The 2016-17 school year included 18 recipients from public schools in Buffalo (8), Delano (2), Maple Grove (2) and Rockford (3), along with students from Fourth Baptist Christian School (1), Holy Spirit Academy (1), and Providence Academy (1).

Sadie Menth, a student at Holy Spirit Academy, is the winner of the eighth annual Bill and Charlotte Schalo Memorial Community Service Scholarship, awarded by the Corcoran Lions and funded by a donation from the Schalo family. The scholarship is given to a student who gives excellent service to the Corcoran community.

Both Bill and Charlotte Schalo were known as exceptional Lions because they gave back to their community, not just as Lions, but also in Church activities. Their community service included visiting homes bound seniors, giving them church bulletins, spending time with them and seeing what they needed. The two Schalos also delivered Meals on Wheels and took people to doctors’ appointments. Bill Schalo died in 2010.