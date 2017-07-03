Unbeaten Wright County Soccer Club’s U15 Rage earns promotion to next level

The U15 Rage girls soccer team from the Wright County Soccer Club includes back row from left, Annika Reierson, Lauren Boyd, Grace Maschino, Clara Holmberg, Lexi Boyd, Kaylin Strike, Presley Stoddard, Carly Garrett and Chloe Kuechle. Front row, Sydney Manthana, Brooke Bergeron, Kaylee Moser, Carly Kauffman, Sophie Stevens and Reese Larson. Not pictured, Jada Habisch, manager Penny Kauffman and coaches Andrew Taylor and Kirk Reierson. (Submitted photo)

By Dave Pedersen

Crow River News Sports

Wright County Soccer Club’s U15 girls team played well enough to earn a promotion to class CI next season.

Playing in the West District, the Rage cruised to a 9-0 record, outscoring opponents 57-2 and recording seven shutouts.

Before moving up to face stronger opponents next season, the Rage will get a taste of tough competition when the team participates in the USA Schwann’s Cup in July in Blaine. Playing in the top Premier division, the team will go against some of the top teams in the country. The USA Cup tourney is an international event.

The Rage season started last November with indoor training and winter leagues. The team involves players from Rockford, Delano, Buffalo and Hanover.

“The girls have worked very hard to achieve their goals and their effort has paid off,” said head coach Andrew Taylor. “It has been a very committed group of young ladies and they have come a long way. I think they are well prepared to compete at a higher level next season.”

Taylor, who also is President of the WCSC, started coaching this group of players three years ago. The team has never lost a league game at the C2 level and has won two state championships to go with a number of tourney titles.

Last season the original Rage team was split into two teams due to the new Minnesota Youth Soccer Association birth year rules. Both teams have continued the tradition of success. The original team was called the Fusion. The two teams it became are the U14 Storm and the U15 Rage.

Winter training for the Rage was done at the EDGE indoor facility in Delano. The team competed in both the Minnetonka Futsal League (five on five) and the National Sports Center Indoor League in Blaine (six on six), winning both league titles.

Last week the Rage defeated Maplebrook 5-0. The last league game was Wednesday after this issue went to press. The team has already wrapped up the top seed in the District tournament with an eye at advancing to state.

“The Rage plays as a team and are not dependent on any one player for their success,” notes Taylor. “We pride ourselves in not giving up goals and have only given up two in nine league games. We defend as a team and attack as a team.”

Kirk Reierson of Delano is the assistant coach. One fun fact is that every single player has scored this season, including the two goal tenders.

The U14 C2 Storm is coached by Steve Doimer and is currently tied for first in their bracket at 5-0-2 and also has a chance to be promoted to C1 status. The team still has three league games to play.

Wright County Soccer has been growing steadily and has seen a rise in the level of play due to expanded soccer opportunities being offered. Players can play soccer year round if they choose to. This was not the case 10 years ago.

Wright County Soccer has mainly C2 (intermediate level) and C3 (beginner level) teams. There are only six Premier teams in the state and they are usually filled with large metro club teams or academy teams.

C1 teams are made up of players who will likely play in college, whereas the Premier players are usually Division 1 scholarship players. C2 teams are made up of players who can contribute at the high school level but likely not at the college level.

“Our goal is to produce more C1 level teams at the earlier ages so our players can get the competition they need to succeed at the higher levels of play,” adds Taylor. “Most of our C2 teams this year are excelling, so we may have quite a few C1 candidates come 2018.”

The club offers summer and fall league soccer, winter skills training, winter league play, MVP Camps, Open Soccer and a number of clinics.

On the girls side, the club has higher level teams from U11 up to U16. The boys have higher level teams from U11 to U13. Tryouts are conducted July 30 in Buffalo and are open to anyone who is eligible to attend.

This year the Wright County club merged with the Buffalo Soccer Club, which offers recreational soccer. The combined membership now exceeds 1,100. Home games are played in Rockford, Buffalo and Delano.

The recent Delano MVP Soccer Camp welcomed 75 players attending. In July the club will conduct its seventh annual Buffalo MVP Soccer Camp with more than 120 players expected to be in attendance.