Saints win 3 of 4 in league play

The Saints’ Mitch Bauer delivers an early pitch against the Polecats. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The St. Michael Saints continued their season with three wins and a loss in the Central Ridge League.

Wednesday night saw the Saints defeat Elk River 9-3. The Saints built a three run lead in the first two innings and added three runs in both the sixth and eighth innings.

Blake Schirmers had two doubles and drove in three runs for St. Michael. Jeff Hackenmueller and Jake Kluver each had three hits and scored twice.

MONTICELLO

The Polecats proved to be a tough match for the Saints, walking out of the St. Michael Rec Center with a victory Friday night.

Monticello built a 3-0 lead and the Saints battled back, but the Polecats scored a pair late and held on for the win.

“Sometimes that’s how it works out. It was a good game. We’ll be ready for them next time,” Blake Schirmers said after the game.

RAMSEY

The Saints bounced back in a big way Saturday with a 12-1 rout of the Ramsey Renegades.

St. Michael got off to a fast start with a four-run first inning. They followed it up with a four-run third to build an 8-1 lead.

One more run came in the fourth and three more in the sixth as the Saints pulled away for the victory.

St. Michael also routed Ramsey 13-3 earlier in the day.

Aaron Sperl pitched five innings to pick up the win in the early game.

The Saints continued the season against Maple Lake Wednesday. St. Michael returns to action Friday against Coon Rapids.