Champlin legion team starts strong

The Champlin American Legion baseball team had little time to recover following the Rebels’ trip to the state tournament during the high school season. Champlin’s Anthony Pikula dives back into first base during the Rebels’ game against Maple Grove June 29. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

With just a few days between the end of the high school season and the start of the American Legion season, the Rebels had little time to rest between seasons.

“I don’t know if I would say [not having a break] would help them or hurt them at all,” Champlin Park head American Legion baseball coach Tyler Ockuly said. “It’s always nice to get a little bit of a break, sometimes the guys get a little burnt out toward the end.

“Fortunately for me these guys are grinders, you couldn’t tell that they just played 30 games during the high school season and now they’re out playing for me and having as much fun as they can.”

Ockuly, a 2010 graduate of Champlin Park High School, returns to his alma mater to coach the American Legion baseball team he once played for. Ockuly has been able to recruit a few seniors, but his team is mainly made up of sophomores and juniors.

“The young guys are great, and I think a big thing with it is the senior leadership that they have had,” Ockuly said. “They have been super helpful, they have had a lot of great guys to look up to and they also have great guys that know what it takes to win.

“Obviously the coaching staff at Champlin Park does a great job with the younger guys and they made it easy for him.”

With former co-head coaches Mike and Tim Loberg taking the summer off, Ockuly was chosen to lead the summer program.

“I have known Mike and Tim [Loberg] for a long time and [Champlin Park High School head baseball coach} Cory [Davis] is my neighbor,” Ockuly said. “I do a little bit in the spring to help with try-outs, so I watch the pitchers primarily.

“With Cory a lot of things have changed since I have been around. He has done a lot of incredible things so far and he will go on to do more incredible things, too.”

While Ockuly inherited a talented roster from the high school season, he is doing his best to keep his expectations as simple as possible.

“Nobody is making these guys come out here and do this in the summer,” Ockuly said. “I think they all have their own personal goals that they’re trying to meet and my role is to help them develop in that realm.

“We’re obviously out here to win as many baseball games as we can, and if we can have some fun along the way, then that’s even better.”

So far, Ockuly has been pleased with the results from his squad, as the Rebels are 5-4 through the early part of their schedule.

“Things are going really well, we’re having a blast,” Ockuly said. “Summer baseball is a time where we like to hang out and have fun, sometimes we get a few seniors that want to hang out with us and show them the ropes, and they’ve done a good job of that so far.”

Champlin Park fell 4-2 to Lino Lakes June 27, before earning a

The Rebels will begin play in the Gopher Classic tournament at 9 a.m. Friday, June 8, at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington.

