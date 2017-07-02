STMA golf put on a solid showing at the 2017 MSHSL state golf tournament.

Trey Fessler lines up his putt at the state golf tournament. (Photo by Jason Olson)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

Grace Haakenson was the lone presence for the girls’ team; placing 40th at the event. She shot an 85 the first day, finishing strong with a 40 on the back nine. Haakenson followed it up with an 86 the next day; a 42-43 split.

“I was extremely proud of her and she showed that she deserved and belonged in with the best players in the state,” girls’ head coach Mitch Harmoning said, adding that he will miss her.

The Knights boys won the section 5AAA championship for the third straight year, so they sent six golfers to the tournament. The team finished with an overall score of 608; good for fourth place.

Taylor Zack (78-71) and Christian Labrador (76-73) tied for 14th in individual scores at the tournament, as both shot a 149. Trey Fessler shot 153, Carson Wooters shot 157, Mitchell Elsnes shot a 172 and Jacob Steinke shot a 179.