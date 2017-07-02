Rockford gives its best shot at state trap shoot tourney

Rockford trap shooters who participated at the state tournament included top row from left, Sam Dobbelaire, alternate Hunter Ehlers, Jack Mason, Hunter Petron, Chance Palmer and alternate Spencer Beise. Front row, head coach Scott Kissner and Rockford Area Schools Superintendent Paul Durand. Not pictured, Sam Larsen. (Photo by Maris Ehlers)

By Dave Pedersen

Crow River News Sports

High school trap shooters from the northwest metro area did very well at the state tournament Saturday in Prior Lake.

St. Michael-Albertville (480) won the team title, Delano (469) was fourth, Rogers (458) took 10th and Rockford (431) was 26th out of 40 teams that qualified. The state had 343 teams competing this season.

Rockford qualified for state by hitting 476 targets out of 500 in Alexandria. Assistant coach Kyal Klawitter said there were three main factors for why the team shot 45 points less at state.

“It was the first time Rockford qualified for the state finals and every trap field is a little different,” notes Klawitter. “Couple that with extra stress and throw in the high winds and it makes for tough shooting conditions.”

Klawitter said the wind could make the clay target go in different directions. If the wind got on top of the target it would slide up and if the wind went under it would be pushed down to the ground quicker.

“It would have been better if the conditions were consistent,” adds Klawitter. “There were nine trap houses, all having a different affect on the targets.”

Rockford’s Hunter Petron led the way with a total score of 92 out 100 targets. Next came Chance Palmer and Jack Mason at 86, Logan Dobbelaire at 85 and Sam Larsen at 82.

“The big thing is we were there at the big show,” said Klawitter about advancing to state. “The next time we will be a little more prepared because of the experience.”

Three shooters have graduated and four of the top seven will return next year. The alternates were sophomore Spencer Biese and eighth-grader Hunter Ehlers.