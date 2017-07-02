HCSO investigating child’s death in Maple Grove

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a child in Maple Grove Sunday, July 2.

Sheriff’s deputies, Maple Grove Police and Fire departments and North Memorial paramedics responded to a call of an unconscious child in a pool around 9 a.m. on July 2 on the 7300 block of Orchid Lane in Maple Grove.

When first responders arrived they began medical care. The child was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will make the identification and official cause of death.