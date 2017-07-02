Entries now accepted for Maple Grove Moments Photography Contest

Grab those cameras and start shooting. The annual Maple Grove moments photography contest is a way to showcase the community. Everyone is encouraged to participate — residents, business people, and students attending school in Maple Grove. Photo entries will be accepted between now and July 19.

Entries are accepted online through the city of Maple Grove website (www.maplegrovemn.gov) in the following categories:

• Going Together

• Going Strong

• Going Natural

• Going Wild

• Youth (For those under age 18)

Photos must have been taken in Maple Grove in 2013 or later and can depict any of the four seasons. Full contest details can be found on the city’s website.

New for 2017: Everyone is invited to vote for their favorite contest entry. The photo with the most votes is designated “viewer’s choice.”

Monetary prizes awarded for first, second, and third place in each category as well as one prize for the “viewer’s choice” selection. Winning photographers are invited to a city council meeting to receive their recognition, and their entries are showcased at the government center, in the city winter newsletter, and on the city’s social media.

The city of Maple Grove is proud to partner with Prime Advertising & Design, Inc. on the annual contest. Photos submitted may be used on those websites as well as city publications and social media.