Students receive scholarship from Masonic Lodge

Once again the members of Sherburne Lodge #95 gave out the James LaRock scholarship awards to a number of students in the twins cities area. These awards began around 1985 and were headed by a member and Past Master of Sherburne Lodge #95. The Lodge now meets in Osseo.

James LaRock was not only a Freemason, he was also a teacher and later a counselor in Elk River. He had a strong affinity for promoting education and the assistance of our youth in continuing to go on to centers of higher learning. It was because of his being the chief architect behind the organization of these scholarships that a few years after he passed it was named the James LaRock Scholarship Fund in his honor. The members of Sherburne Lodge #95, located now in Osseo, present $1,000 scholarships to students. Pictured with the Scholarship Committee Head Andrew Crook are students Kailey Denzer and Francesca Dimatteo, along with the Master of Sherburne Lodge #95 Dennis Niles. Not pictured is student Dylan Clausen.

The members of the lodge continue this tradition, and so once again this year a banquet was held and three new students along with their families in attendance, were each presented with their check and certificate from the lodge. Along with funds provided by Minnesota Masonic Charities, $1,000 was handed out to each recipient.

The Lodge had 22 applicants for this year’s awards and though it was a tough decision, this year’s recipients were Dylan Clausen of Elk River (unable to attend), Kailey Denzer of Zimmerman and Francesca Dimatteo of Park Center.

This is just one of the ways this local lodge and its members are giving back to the community. They also recently hosted a Brat and Bingo night to raise funds for the Relay for Life event happening at Lions Park, in Elk River on Aug. 5. This is all to help the American Cancer Society. The group also raised money for Jack’s Baskets, which provides welcoming help to new parents of children with Down Syndrome.

There are so many ways to get out and help people and the members of the lodge invite the community to unite with them in doing more within the community.

For more information see their website at http://sherburne95.info/