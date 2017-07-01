Maple Grove Women of Today scholar

The Maple Grove Women of Today awarded its 2017 scholarship to Maddie Gorman of Maple Grove. She received a $1,500 scholarship. She is pictured with Maple Grove Women of Today Scholarship Committee members Barb Yurick and Mary Marshik. Gorman graduated from Osseo Senior High School. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and receive her bachelor’s degree in biology. She then hopes to have a career in radiology. She was captain of her golf team her junior and senior seasons. Gorman was also voted in as the Vice President of the National Honor Society. (Photo by Alicia Miller)