Scene & Heard: ‘Despicable Me 3’ is just like its predecessors … if they’d lacked fun and heart

The thing that most stood out to me about the first two “Despicable Me” movies was how much heart they had. Sure, they cashed in on the popularity (and marketability) of the ridiculous minions, but they were fun, fast-paced stories that were, for lack of a better word, very “sweet.”

That (not surprisingly) changed with the 2015 spinoff film “Minions,” which seemed like nothing more than a cash grab.

Despite that blunder, I was excited to see another installment on the calendar. I thought that with Gru (Steve Carrell), Lucy (Kristen Wiig), Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Nev Scharrel) back in the fold, “Despicable Me 3” would be a return to old form and a return to fun.

I thought both of those things, but I was wrong.

This time out Gru and Lucy are working as agents for the Anti-Villain League (AVL), while adjusting to married life and raising three daughters, and hot on the heels of ’80s TV child star turned supervillain, Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker).

When Gru’s repeated attempts (and failures) to capture Bratt become too much for his new boss, he finds himself unemployed. Forever loyal to Gru, Lucy delivers an ultimatum and finds herself right alongside him.

With the financial well-being of the family hanging heavy over him, Gru gets some unexpected news … he has a long-lost twin brother, Dru (also voiced by Carrell), that wants to meet him. Even more unexpectedly, Dru is excessively wealthy and wants to bring Gru into the family business … villainy.

There’s really only a couple of new wrinkles that were added this time around, and they both had a chance to be a lot of fun. Instead, they were just more there for the sake of being there.

The “dynamic” between Gru and Dru was pretty bland. There wasn’t any real strife between the two, or any real camaraderie for that matter. The differences between the two were pretty superficial – bald vs. long-haired, bumbling vs. dynamic, etc. – and the similarities were even more benign. Had they gone either one way or the other in terms of their differences or similarities, it would have been interesting. Instead, they opted for safe and boring.

The same can be said for Bratt. The idea was solid – failed child star trapped in his 30-years-ago prime turns to a life of crime. But instead of doing much of anything with it, they instead opted for some ’80s music, fashion and toy references, and called it good.

Two new characters that could’ve added some new layers were instead wasted.

Speaking again of the heart the first two films had, much of it came via the connection between Gru and his adopted daughters. This time, however, the girls are actually involved much less than before and in much more superfluous than anything. That, of course, left more time for a minion subplot. As an aside, the minions are fine. In large doses they’re virtually unbearable. This time was somewhere in between those levels, but more time to focus on the Gru/Dru, Gru/Lucy/daughters or Bratt storylines would’ve been preferable.

Undoubtedly, “Despicable Me 3” will make a ton of money at the box office, which I hope inspires more sequels to provide additional opportunities to return to greatness. This time though, the fun and the heart were pretty much gone. Without those things, “Despicable Me” is straight-to-video fodder.

★★ of ★★★★★

