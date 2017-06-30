Rogers Oks street bids, survey, DEED application, audit report

By Sue Webber

Contributing Writer

The Rogers City Council June 13 accepted bids for two street projects, approved a survey proposal, okayed an application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic and Development investment fund and received a report on the 2016 audit.

DEED application

Following a public hearing, the council approved a resolution for application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Minnesota Investment Fund Program.

Over the last several months, according to Sheila Cartney, Rogers City Planner and Community Development Coordinator, city staff has worked with Access Point Technologies (APT), a heart catheter design and manufacturing company that is relocating into the former Biomerics building at County Road 81 and Fletcher Lane.

“The building under consideration was previously occupied by Biomerics, which recently moved to another city, taking several high-paying jobs out of the community,” Cartney said. “The goals in working with Access Point Technologies are to add another high-quality business to the community, promote the growth of higher-wage jobs, and to occupy a vacant building.”

APT has been working with the city and DEED to apply for Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) dollars. The company is requesting $300,000 as a forgivable loan or grant, Cartney said.

As part of the process, Rogers is required to adopt a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) policy. The city also is required to provide a loan of $100,000 to the company from existing city revolving loan funds. Rogers currently has $150,000 in RLF money from a previous DEED grant, Cartney said.

Rogers would act as a pass-through agent to administer the grant/loan, according to Cartney. The MIF program allows the city to retain a portion of any repaid funds, which then could be used only as a Revolving Loan Fund for eligible economic development jobs or projects, she said.

The $100,000 from the city’s RLF is repayable at an interest rate of about 3 percent, she said. Rogers will recover those dollars for use in a future RLF project.

To secure a final commitment for funding from DEED, the city must submit a formal application, Cartney said.

The Rogers City Council on April 11 approved a RLF policy to enable the city to offer financial incentives to businesses seeking to relocate to Rogers. The Rogers EDA (Economic Development Authority) will be responsible for the ongoing administration of MIF funds, Cartney said.

NE Hassan street bid

The council approved an award to Park Construction Co., the lowest of eight bids submitted, for $551,397 for the NE Hassan street improvement project, plus $40,200 for construction services to be performed by WSB & Associates, Inc.

The project will include improvements on Cherokee Drive North, Carol Lane, Country Road, 150th Avenue North, Frederick Road, 148th Circle North and North Point Drive.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $627,067. Funds for the improvements will be taken from dedicated city funds collected through franchise fees, as well as funds for unpaved streets, according to city officials.

Construction is expected to begin this month and be completed by September.

Rogers Drive

The council approved a $575,326 bid from Hardrives, the lower of two bidders, for the second phase of improvements to Rogers Drive.

The council also approved $71,800 in construction services to be performed by WSB & Associates, Inc.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $745,176. Funds for the improvements will be taken from dedicated city funds collected through franchise fees ($332,361), state aid ($346,315) and a city non-allocated fund from the transportation trunk fund ($66,500).

In 2016, the city constructed Phase 1 of improvements to Rogers Drive from David Koch Avenue to just east of Rapid Marine. On April 25, the council approved plans for Phase 2 of the improvements, which includes the segment of roadway from Rapid Marine to the intersection north of South Diamond Lake Road (Rogers Drive/Richard Street).

Construction is expected to be completed by September.

Authorization of survey

The council approved $7,500 in survey and geotechnical services for the future Industrial Boulevard Extension project.

On Sept. 13, 2016, the council approved the revised final restoration plan for Hassan Sand and Gravel. Since the merger of Hassan Township and Rogers in 2012, city staff has worked with the owner of Hassan Sand and Gravel to determine a future alignment for the Industrial Boulevard extension through the property, according to Jenn Edison, an engineer with WSB & Associates, Inc.

Edison said the area has become a safety concern, since motorists are using it as a shortcut to County Road 144. “It’s very dangerous,” she said.

A memo to the council from City Engineer Bret Weiss said, “Since September 2016, mining operations have been ongoing and Hassan Sand and Gravel has requested staking of the alignment of the future road extension to determine where the mining limits will be.”

A city staff recommendation said, “This is an important connection for existing development to access the north side of Rogers. The public is currently driving through the private gravel operation and completing this connection would improve safety and access for the public.”

According to Mayor Rick Ihli, the project has been “on the burner” since 2009.

Audit presentation

According to Rogers Finance Director Lisa Herbert, the city’s 2016 audit was “very clean.”

“Our financial house is in order,” Herbert said.

Andrew Berg, a partner with Abdo, Eick & Meyers, said his firm gave the city an “unqualified clean opinion.”

“It was a completely clean audit; it went well,” Berg told the City Council.

In a memo to the council, Herbert noted that the unqualified opinion is “the highest-level opinion that may be issued on the financial statements.”

She added that the audit found no material audit adjustments, internal control deficiencies or instances of non-compliance.