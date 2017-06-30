Hanover awards public works facility bids, hears update on Welcome sign

The Hanover City Council awarded bids for the new public works facility, with construction now just months away.

The council also heard an update about an Eagle Scout’s project to construct four “Welcome to Hanover” signs in the city, and discussed taking ownership of the Hanover Zion United Methodist Church’s cemetery.

PUBLIC WORKS

The council reviewed and approved bids for construction of the new public works facility that will be built at Fifth Street just southwest of city hall and east of the fire hall.

The total project cost is around $2.2 million, with $1.6 million for the facility construction and $546,000 for soils correction. Bids approved include for general contracting, existing conditions, concrete, masonry and metals; woods, plastics and composites; thermal and moisture protection, openings, finishes, specialties, fire suppression, plumbing, electrical, earthwork, exterior improvements and utilities.

The council did not approve the bid for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, as that portion will be rebid.

“Next is we put in the building on order,” City Administrator Brian Hagen said. That includes waiting about nine weeks for materials, so Hagen was guessing construction would commence in September with completion by the end of the year.

“The total project has about a six month build,” he said. “Hopefully around Jan. 1 we’re done and moving in.”

SCOUT PROJECT

In other news, scout John Miller is planning his Eagle Scout project to include construction of four “Welcome to Hanover” signs.

The signs will be located entering Hanover on Hennepin County Rd. 19 from Corcoran, Wright County Rd. 20 coming from Rockford, Wright County Rd. 34 coming from Buffalo, and Wright County Rd. 19 coming from St. Michael.

The Lions Club committed to funding the signs, but there are also some easement acquisitions that will be necessary. The council was hoping Miller could secure the easement costs through additional donated funding, but the city will help pay for some costs like engineering.

There was no action taken at this time, but the city hopes the project can be started soon. The city council will need to approve any sign designs before the project begins.

ZION UMC

In further matters, the council was asked about interest in the city taking over ownership of the Hanover Zion United Methodist Church cemetery at River Road.

The church is closing in July after having served the area for 130 years (see a separate story in Crow River News about the church closing).

The City Council said it would be interested in Hanover owning and maintaining the cemetery, but that there needs to be some lot line adjustments for “clean parcel lines.” Administrator Hagen will work with the church on lot line cleanup.

The Hanover Historical Society is proposed to take over ownership of the church and fellowship hall and has asked the city to be a partner.

“It’s an opportunity that the historical society would like to make work,” Hagen said. “(The city) is starting to think about it, would we want to be a partner?”

No formal action was taken but is expected to be addressed again soon.

In other action, the council:

APPROVED a resolution recognizing the retirement of Hanover Fire Chief Darcy Wandersee. Part of the resolution recognizes Wandersee for his 15 plus years of service.