Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in the city of Champlin during the weeks of May 31 to June 13.

May 31

11200 block of Aquila Drive: Property damage — traffic accident

9500 block of Windflower Place: Robbery — wallet

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Drugs — adult arrest

June 1

Highway 169 and West River Road: Fleeing — no arrest

11400 block of Elmwood Avenue: Theft from MV — electronics

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Robbery — electronics

11400 block of Xylon Avenue: Theft — identity

11900 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — vehicle

June 2

Lakeside Court and Lakeside Trail: DWI — adult arrest

12900 block of Saratoga Lane: Theft — jewelry

11500 block of Yukon Avenue: Fraud — credit card

11900 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — vehicle

6100 block of 111th Avenue: Assault — adult arrest

11900 block of Emery Village Drive: Harassment — female receiving harassment

June 3

12100 block of Champlin Drive: Counterfeit money

10500 block of French Lake Road: Property damage — vehicle

9600 block of Parkside Trail: Harassment — female receiving harassment

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Theft — electronics

12000 block of Porter Drive: Property damage — vehicle

June 4

1300 block of Dayton Road: Curfew — cited

11500 block of Theatre Drive: Personal injury — traffic accident

11900 block of Emery Village Drive: Personal injury — traffic accident

8100 block of 113th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

600 block of West River Road: Property damage — traffic accident

June 5

Colburn Street and Dayton Road: Property damage — traffic accident

11400 block of Jefferson Circle: Drugs — adult arrest

June 6

8200 block of 109th Place: Theft — identity

7300 block of 111th Avenue: Theft — jewelry

June 8

10900 block of Douglas Drive: Theft — bicycle

11300 block of Aquila Drive: Property damage — vehicle

12300 block of Champlin Drive: Hit and run — property damage accident

June 9

131st Avenue and Tilden Avenue: Drugs — juvenile cited

10900 block of Maryland Avenue: Tamper with MV

114th Avenue and 114th Circle: Curfew — cited

11400 block of Elmwood Avenue: Theft — identity

Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Property damage — traffic accident

12000 block of Nevada Court: DWI — adult arrest

June 10

500 block of East Hayden Lake Road: Drugs — adult arrest

8000 block of 114th Avenue: Property damage — vehicle

12000 block of Gettysburg Avenue: Harassment — female receiving harassment

10900 block of Maryland Avenue: Assault — no arrest

Highway 169 and Miller Road: Property damage — traffic accident

10900 block of Maryland Avenue: Assault — adult arrest

Colburn Street and Dayton Road: Property damage — traffic accident

11200 block of Aquila Drive: Property damage — traffic accident

June 11

Highway 169 and 114th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

8600 block of 114th Avenue: Theft — shoplifting

June 12

7300 block of 122nd Avenue: Property damage — vehicle

June 13

400 block of Dayton Road: Harassment — female receiving harassment

Champlin officers also responded to four verbal disputes, eight loud music/noise complaints, 21 suspicious activities, 29 traffic complaints, 20 residential/business alarms, 14 animal complaints, 82 medical/welfare calls and 13 juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 149 traffic citations.