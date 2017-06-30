Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in the city of Champlin during the weeks of May 31 to June 13.
May 31
11200 block of Aquila Drive: Property damage — traffic accident
9500 block of Windflower Place: Robbery — wallet
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Drugs — adult arrest
June 1
Highway 169 and West River Road: Fleeing — no arrest
11400 block of Elmwood Avenue: Theft from MV — electronics
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Robbery — electronics
11400 block of Xylon Avenue: Theft — identity
11900 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — vehicle
June 2
Lakeside Court and Lakeside Trail: DWI — adult arrest
12900 block of Saratoga Lane: Theft — jewelry
11500 block of Yukon Avenue: Fraud — credit card
11900 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — vehicle
6100 block of 111th Avenue: Assault — adult arrest
11900 block of Emery Village Drive: Harassment — female receiving harassment
June 3
12100 block of Champlin Drive: Counterfeit money
10500 block of French Lake Road: Property damage — vehicle
9600 block of Parkside Trail: Harassment — female receiving harassment
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Theft — electronics
12000 block of Porter Drive: Property damage — vehicle
June 4
1300 block of Dayton Road: Curfew — cited
11500 block of Theatre Drive: Personal injury — traffic accident
11900 block of Emery Village Drive: Personal injury — traffic accident
8100 block of 113th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
600 block of West River Road: Property damage — traffic accident
June 5
Colburn Street and Dayton Road: Property damage — traffic accident
11400 block of Jefferson Circle: Drugs — adult arrest
June 6
8200 block of 109th Place: Theft — identity
7300 block of 111th Avenue: Theft — jewelry
June 8
10900 block of Douglas Drive: Theft — bicycle
11300 block of Aquila Drive: Property damage — vehicle
12300 block of Champlin Drive: Hit and run — property damage accident
June 9
131st Avenue and Tilden Avenue: Drugs — juvenile cited
10900 block of Maryland Avenue: Tamper with MV
114th Avenue and 114th Circle: Curfew — cited
11400 block of Elmwood Avenue: Theft — identity
Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Property damage — traffic accident
12000 block of Nevada Court: DWI — adult arrest
June 10
500 block of East Hayden Lake Road: Drugs — adult arrest
8000 block of 114th Avenue: Property damage — vehicle
12000 block of Gettysburg Avenue: Harassment — female receiving harassment
10900 block of Maryland Avenue: Assault — no arrest
Highway 169 and Miller Road: Property damage — traffic accident
10900 block of Maryland Avenue: Assault — adult arrest
Colburn Street and Dayton Road: Property damage — traffic accident
11200 block of Aquila Drive: Property damage — traffic accident
June 11
Highway 169 and 114th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
8600 block of 114th Avenue: Theft — shoplifting
June 12
7300 block of 122nd Avenue: Property damage — vehicle
June 13
400 block of Dayton Road: Harassment — female receiving harassment
Champlin officers also responded to four verbal disputes, eight loud music/noise complaints, 21 suspicious activities, 29 traffic complaints, 20 residential/business alarms, 14 animal complaints, 82 medical/welfare calls and 13 juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 149 traffic citations.