Trap team takes top honors at state tournament

STMA’s Cody Schoen, left, and Lane Berning had the best individual performances at state for the STMA champions.

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

St. Michael-Albertville has a new champion to celebrate.

The STMA trap shooting team took the top prize at the fourth annual MSHSL Clay Target state tournament at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on June 24.

Forty teams competed for the state title, and the Knights scored 480 to win over the rest of the field.

Junior Lane Berning scored a perfect 100 to lead the team, and senior Cody Schoen scored a 97. Another senior, Josh Tutland, scored 95. Junior Kyle Dupont and freshman William Rahne each scored 94. STMA’s alternates were Tony Steffens and Jake Borgen.

In individual competition, Berning scored a 99 and had a reverse run of 49 to finish third. Schoen also scored a 99 with a reverse run of 42.