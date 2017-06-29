Sports

Trap team takes top honors at state tournament

By
STMA’s Cody Schoen, left, and Lane Berning had the best individual performances at state for the STMA champions.

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

St. Michael-Albertville has a new champion to celebrate.

The STMA trap shooting team took the top prize at the fourth annual MSHSL Clay Target state tournament at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on June 24.

Forty teams competed for the state title, and the Knights scored 480 to win over the rest of the field.

Junior Lane Berning scored a perfect 100 to lead the team, and senior Cody Schoen scored a 97. Another senior, Josh Tutland, scored 95. Junior Kyle Dupont and freshman William Rahne each scored 94. STMA’s alternates were Tony Steffens and Jake Borgen.

In individual competition, Berning scored a 99 and had a reverse run of 49 to finish third. Schoen also scored a 99 with a reverse run of 42.

Head coach Scott Berning said that the Knights had an unbelievable finish at the state tournament and in the conference and section as well.

The state title STMA trap shooting team includes, left to right, Coach Gary Schoen, Head Coach Scott Berning, Cody Schoen, Lane Berning, William Rahne, Josh Tutland, Kyle Dupont, Tony Steffens, Jake Borgen, Coach Paul Borgen, Coach Kent Rahne.

 