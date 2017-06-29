Towering achievement: Osseo landmark designated on National Register

One of Osseo’s oldest landmarks will remain a fixture in its skyline.

Every day at noon and 6 p.m. a whistle blows reminding residents of the historic farming past of the city. That whistle is on the North water tower next to Osseo City Hall. And the tower has been officially placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Osseo City Administrator Riley Grams said the historic water tower was officially designated on the National Register and officially listed on June 5.

“What this designation shows is Osseo’s commitment to one of our most cherished and iconic landmarks in our city,” Grams said. “By recognizing the significance of the tower and planning for its preservation, the city aims to keep the tower as an important cultural heritage piece for generations to come.” Osseo’s North water tower, next to Osseo City Hall, has been officially placed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of buildings, structures, objects, sites and districts worthy of preservation for their significance in American history, architecture, archaeology and culture. Placing the water tower on the National Register places no obligation or restriction on the city using private resources to maintain or alter the property. Grants can be used to maintain and make repairs to the tower in the future.

HISTORIC WATER TOWER

Osseo’s 1915 water tower cost $14,670 to build, which included the water works system and bonding interest for 15 years.

The tower was built by the Minneapolis Steel and Machinery Company. There is plaque still on the water tower leg.

The water tower held 50,000 gallons of water and stands 127 feet and 3 inches tall.

Osseo constructed the hemispherical bottom water tower in response to threat of fire. The Osseo Fire Department was formally established in 1915 as well.

It was mentioned in a presentation to the State Review Board that the town previously had relied on a bucket brigade of citizens to fight fire. Hand pumps were situated in critical locations and demanded several stout individuals to pump the water. Reducing financial loss by preventing devastating fires was only one financial benefit of having a waterworks. Fire-insurance rates for Osseo were substantially reduced as well.

Osseo was growing, in large measure because it was a substantial potato-producing region, but also in part due to its location astride the Jefferson Highway, a transcontinental roadway connecting New Orleans, Louisiana with Winnipeg, Manitoba. Linking its waterworks to its businesses and homes served as additional attraction to commercial development and population growth.

The Osseo North water tower was built in 1915. Here is the tower in 1915 next to Osseo City Hall. (Photo courtesy of the city of Osseo)

THE PROCESS

It took several years of dedicated work from volunteer and resident Kathleen Gette, the city and consultants to allow the water tower to receive the designation.

Back in November 2013, the ultimate goal for the water tower was to preserve it. Steps were taken to have the water placed on the National Historical Register of Historic Places. The first step in the process was to complete a grant application from the Minnesota Historical Society for funding to determine if the water tower was eligible. Gette told the council then that she was willing to donate her time to apply for grants.

“I was born and raised in Osseo and the water tower holds a special place in my heart,” Gette said. “My childhood home is less than two blocks from the tower so growing up I saw it every day. I can still hear my mom say: ‘It’s 12 O’clock in Osseo! It’s 6 O’clock in Osseo!’ when the tower’s whistle blew twice each day. After college, I lived away from Osseo for 30+ years. When my parents died I moved back to Osseo and bought the family home — my childhood home. I can actually see the water tower from my living room windows, and I still love to hear its whistle blow at noon and 6 p.m. daily.”

Gette said when she saw the cover story in the spring 2013 city newsletter about the possibility of the tower being destroyed, she said she had to take action.

“I understood that funds were available to preserve and rehabilitate historic structures, so I got to work and researched the Minnesota Historical Society grant processes and procedures,” she said. “I knew others shared my desire to save the beloved water tower, and I began a Facebook page (Save the Osseo Water Tower) and found there nearly 2,200 passionate ‘Tower Fans’ in Osseo and surrounding communities.”

In 2013, the city hired historical consultant Alexa McDowell to prepare a report on the historic documentation of the role the water tower played in the city.

The study and evaluation was funded by a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant in June 2014, and McDowell believed the Osseo water tower was eligible for the National Registry because it is an example of a specific type of water tower — a hemispherical bottom. She said these types of water towers were constructed between 1890 and 1940.

The Minnesota Historical Society confirmed that the water tower is “historically significant” and was eligible for listing on the National Register.

In 2016, McDowell presented the National Register nomination to the State Review Board. In December 2016, the application with all the findings was forwarded to the National park Service, who administers the National Register.

This spring, an application for the Condition Assessment Grant was completed and submitted by Gette to the Minnesota Historical Society. The grant, if given to the city, would pay for the assessment of the tower to determine the types of repairs needed for its rehabilitation. Central Avenue in Osseo is being paved in 1919, with the Osseo water tower in the background. (Photo courtesy of the city of Osseo)

The assessment would inspect both the internal and external portions of the water tower. She added that Maguire Iron, who provided a bid to complete the inspection, would inspect the tower for $3,750 and make any recommendations for needed repairs, lead abatement/containment and repainting. The costs for the inspection would be covered fully by the grant.

Then the city received official word the tower would be placed on the National Register of Historic Places earlier this month.

COMMUNITY REACTION

The Osseo community has expressed its excitement that the water tower will be staying and will be rehabilitated .

Gette said she was thrilled when she received word the tower would be on the registry.

“The journey to the National Register has been long and a ton of work,” she said. “I learned so much about the work of the Minnesota Historical Society, and how important it is to preserve and celebrate history. History isn’t about old buildings, it’s about people and their stories. There are some fascinating stories surrounding the water tower’s birth in 1915 and the growing community of Osseo.”

Messages were also left on the Save the Osseo Water Tower Facebook page.

Patty Wahl said, “Wonderful News! Congrats to Osseo.”

Sherry Evans stated, “Thank God! Love this iconic tower and Osseo!”

Linda Servaty-Grambart said, “Yay my hometown tower, it just belongs there.”

And Jesse Becker said, “Well deserved. Kudos to all those who put in such great effort to make this happen.”

NEXT STEPS

Even though the water tower is on the National Register, there are still upcoming things the city wants to do for the tower.

Grams said next the city will try and obtain a grant to conduct a conditions assessment.

“The conditions assessment will tell us what structural deficiencies are present, and what we need to repair to keep the tower standing for a long time,” he said. “From there, we’ll be able to apply for additional grants to do the actual repairs, including a new paint job. Also, we’ll eventually be able to secure grants to dress up the tower, allowing it to become more of a focal point in our historic downtown.”

There has also been discussions by the Osseo Historic Preservation Commission that the city would like to have a plaque made to put on the water tower commemorating the National Register listing. A plaque could cost between $100 and $300 depending on the size.

Gette said the Osseo Historic Preservation Commission is planning ways to share the good news of the tower’s listing in the National Register and may serve refreshments at upcoming Osseo summer events in Boerboom Veteran’s Park

The Osseo Historic Preservation Commission is also planning to host a self-guided tour/open house in Osseo City Hall during Lions Roar.

“I’m building an 8 foot tall model of the tower to exhibit in the Osseo Lions Roar Parade,” Gette added.