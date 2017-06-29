School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 883

ROCKFORD BOARD OF EDUCATION SUMMARY MINUTES FROM THE MAY 15, 2017

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

The school board met in regular session on Monday, May 15, 2017, at 6:30 pm in the Heritage Room located at the Rockford High School. The following items may be of interest:

The Board recognized Jen Stoa, Jennifer Piehl, Abbey Lewis, Shawn Weddel, Rob Murray, Deidra VanLith, Clint Smith, Lucas Botten, Caie Schiltz and Samantha FitzSimmons.

Heard public comments from Polly Trandahl, Jennifer Sprague, and Jean Schneeweis.

The Board approved the minutes from the April 17, 2017 regular meeting and May 1, 2017 work session, staffing changes, bills totaling $994,327.81, donations, open enrollments, trip to the National FFA Convention in October 2017, agreements with College of St. Scholastica and Adler Graduate School.

The Board received reports and updates from Superintendent Paul Durand and Business Manager Sher Tischner.

Also heard reports from Principals Brenda Nyhus, and Amy Denneson, and Director of Teaching and Learning Peter Grimm.

The Board approved the Resolution Relating to the Termination and Nonrenewal of the Teaching Contract of a Probationary Teacher.

The Board approved the Resolution to Certify the Listing of Graduates as presented.

The Board approved a revised Resolution to Establish a School Forest.

The Board approved the 2016-17 Q-Comp Annual Report.

The Board approved the 2017-18 Q-Comp Plan Changes and Budget Changes as presented.

The Board approved the 2017-18 Fee Schedule as presented.

The Board approved the 2017-18 Preliminary Budget as presented.

The Board approved the 2017-18 Capital Outlay Budget as presented.

The Board approved the 2017-18 school board meeting schedule as presented.

The Board approved the purchase of BoardBook services and equipment needed.

Heard reports from individual board members on their committee assignments.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm in the Heritage Room.

The Board rescheduled a work session to follow the regular meeting on June 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm in the Heritage Room 502, located at Rockford High School.

This is a summary of the minutes from this meeting as per MN Statute 123B.09, subd. 10. Official Rockford School Board minutes are posted on the districts website at www.rockford.k12.mn.us after they are approved by the school board at the next regular meeting. If you would like a hard copy of the official minutes, please contact the Rockford Area Schools District Office at 763-477-9165 or mail your request to the district office at 6051 Ash Street, Rockford MN 55373.

Published in the

Crow River News

June 29, 2017

