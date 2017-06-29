Public Notices – NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that U.S. Bank National Association (800 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., MN 55402) filed an application with the OCC for permission to relocate its branch office at 13623 80th Cir. N., Maple Grove, MN 55369 to 13521 80th Cir. N., Maple Grove, MN 55369. Written comments on this application may be delivered within 30 days of this publication to the central district licensing manager of the OCC at One Financial Plaza, #2700, 440 S. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60605-1073. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file with the Deputy Comptroller as part of the public file and this file is available for public inspection during regular business hours.

Published in

The Press

June 29, 2017

704463