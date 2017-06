The city council of the city of Medina has adopted Ordinance No. 614. The ordinance amends the rear setback requirements of the Multi-Family Residential (MR) zoning district, allowing a reduction of the rear setback of 20 feet when abutting a preserved open space or common area.

The full text of Ordinance No. 614 is available from the city clerk at Medina city hall during regular business hours.

Attest: Jodi M. Gallup,

City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

June 29, 2017

704411