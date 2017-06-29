Ordinances – CITY OF CORCORAN

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-349

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-348

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEXT OF THE CORCORAN CITY CODE (CITY FILE 17-005)

The text of the Corcoran City Code is hereby amended to amend Chapter 40 to update state statute references and survey exemption language; amend Chapter 10 to be consistent with State Building Code, clarify language regarding time of construction for accessory structures, clarify driveway permit requirements, clarify fence/wall permit requirements, update roadway classifications to be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, clarify driveway locations to be consistent with engineering practices; amend Chapter 80 to clarify definitions of junk vehicles; amend Chapter 81 to update the animal ordinance as it relates to animal waste and correct other minor typographical errors.

A printed copy of the entire amendment is available for inspection by any person at City Hall during the City Clerks regular office hours.

x Thomas, Ron

x Bottema, Jon

x Dejewski, Brian

x Keefe, Mike

x LaFave, Tonya

Whereupon, said Resolution is hereby declared adopted on this 25th day of May 2017.

Ron Thomas – Mayor

Jessica Beise City Clerk/Administrative Services Coordinator

Crow River News

June 29, 2017

