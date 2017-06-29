Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MEDINA

PUBLIC HEARINGS

The Medina Planning Commission will hold the following public hearings starting at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 2052 County Road 24 on Tuesday, July 11, 2017:

1. Dean Lunski Preliminary Plat, Rezoning, and Site Plan Review for a 90 unit Senior Assisted Living/Independent Living Community and Office Building located North of State Hwy 55, South of Chippewa Rd and west of Mohawk Dr. (PID#03-118-23-32-0007).

2. Buddy and Kim Snow Conditional Use Permit to construct a second principal home on Rural Residential zoned property over 40 acres located at 2402 Hamel Road.

3. Ordinance Amendment – Chapter 8 related to land use regulations pertaining to the Sanitary Landfill and Closed Landfill Overlay zoning district.

All persons wishing to be heard shall appear at this time. Written comments are also solicited. Information is available for review at City Hall.

