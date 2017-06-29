Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CHAMPLIN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TO CONSIDER THE ON-SALE INTOXICATING LIQUOR AND SUNDAY LIQUOR LICENSE APPLICATION OF MANN THEATRES INC. (D.B.A. CHAMPLIN 14 THEATRE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Champlin City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Champlin Municipal Center, 11955 Champlin Drive, to consider a request for an On-Sale intoxicating liquor license and a Sunday liquor license by Mann Theatres Inc. (D.B.A. Champlin 14 Theatre), located at 11500 Theatre Drive, Champlin, MN 55316. All interested parties are invited to attend and be heard.

June 29, 2017

