Former high school coach charged with prostitution

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Coach was arrested in Maple Grove

Former St. Francis High School varsity football coach Tatum Jacob Hermann was charged with prostitution after allegedly trying to solicit sex from a minor this spring.

Hermann, 39, was arraigned in Hennepin County District Court June 19 on the felony charge.

He was arrested April 12 after allegedly responding to an ad on Backpage.com that was set up by law enforcement. He exchanged text messages with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl as part of a prostitution sting, the complaint states. Tatum Jacob Hermann

In a text message, the undercover officer stated that she was 15 and said she hoped that would be OK because she didn’t want trouble. Hermann said it was fine and asked to hear more about her, the complaint alleges.

Hermann agreed to bring condoms and pay $100 for sex, according to the criminal complaint.

Hermann was directed to a Walmart parking lot in Maple Grove and eventually a specific apartment in the city where he was arrested by police, the complaint states.

Upon searching Hermann, police found the cell phone used to communicate with the undercover officer, cash and a box of condoms, according to the complaint.

In a post-Miranda statement, Hermann said he responded to the Backpage.com ad and agreed to pay $100 for oral sex and possible intercourse with a girl he believed was 15, the complaint states.

When the St. Francis School District became aware of Hermann’s arrest and a subsequent investigation, administration began conducting an internal investigation. Because it was not football season, Hermann was not performing any services for the district, Superintendent Troy Ferguson said in a statement May 11.

Five days later, the School Board accepted Hermann’s resignation.

“We do not have an updated comment as this is a police matter,” said district spokeswoman Kathleen Miller this week.

Hermann had worked as a football coach in the district since 2014, and he became head coach of the varsity team this past season.

If convicted of prostitution, Hermann faces up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.