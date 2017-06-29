Champlin approves preliminary plans for senior housing on Mississippi River

By Megan Hopps

The Champlin City Council met Monday, June 26, to discuss preliminary plans for an 85-unit senior housing facility to be built on East River Parkway nestled between Highway 169 and the Mississippi River.

The five-story senior cooperative project, to be called Applewood Pointe of Champlin at Mississippi Crossings, would resemble the recently completed 70-unit project at Cartway and Dayton Roads. The co-op is to be built on 5.6 acres and boasts riverfront views and 85 underground parking stalls with an additional 58 surface parking units.

“The pitch of the roof is similar to the project on Dayton and Cartway Road,” said City Planner Scott Schulte. “The major materials that you’re looking at for this building include decorative stone, brick, stucco, maintenance-free siding and asphalt shingles. The one noted difference in the building is that it incorporates more brick elements instead of stone elements which you’ll find in the Applewood project on Dayton Road.”

The site is made up of 17 city-owned parcels and a 2.1 acre outlot that will be developed in the future. The plans illustrate trails that connect to the nearby parks system and also serve as emergency vehicle access if needed.

The plans call for some grading, though the site is relatively flat with some sloping down to the river. While the river-facing portion of the project is five stories, the road-facing portion of the project will be four stories due to the grading.

The project will be served by city sewer and water and pipe will be extended to serve the project. Currently, the development calls for the removal of 41 trees; however, 43 trees will be replaced by city ordinance demands. City code also required 62 shrub plantings. Overall the project outlines plans for 85 total trees, nearly 500 shrubs and large perennial gardens with room for over 1,000 plantings. Preliminary plans also call for amenities such as a putting green, patio area, a screened gazebo and community gardens.

The project required the council to make five separate resolutions. The first was to rezone the property from medium density multi-family to commercial general business. The second motion was a first reading of rezoning the property from medium density to high density with a Planned Unit Development (PUD) to include two provisions.

Those provisions were that the developer provide a 12-foot wide trail extending from East River Parkway to an existing trail to the northwest and that the developer provide a 25-foot wide vegetative buffer between the project and existing homes. The next resolution was to approve the preliminary plans with conditions involving drainage, utility easements, right-of-way and park dedication fees.

Then came a resolution approving the site plan. Lastly, a resolution was made to approve the building height. All of which were unanimously approved by the City Council. To learn more about the project visit ci.champlin.mn.us

