Albertville updated regarding Love’s, Mall of Entertainment

Two huge projects — one in Albertville and the other on its border — were raised for discussion at the recent Albertville City Council meeting.

No formal applications have been received for either project, the Mall of Entertainment proposed in Albertville just north of the Outlet Mall, and Love’s Travel Center proposed in Otsego at 60th Street (County Rd. 37/137) just east of Emma Krumbee’s.

LOVE’S

The council heard that the city of Otsego posted an update about the traffic study prepared for potential development at the Love’s site.

Otsego released the following statement: “The city will be forwarding the traffic study, comments from Wright County in their letter dated June 8, 2017. City staff will also be providing the developer comments regarding the traffic study recommendations and next steps. This information will be posted to the city’s website as soon as it is available.

“The developer will have the option to pursue satisfaction of the traffic impact study recommendations as part of the plans required to be prepared to submit a development application.

“No development application has been received and no public meetings are scheduled at this time for City officials to consider a proposed development.”

Albertville city staff relayed to the City Council that staff has been getting numerous calls regarding the Love’s site, and that there isn’t much Albertville can do but refer them to Otsego.

City attorney Mike Couri confirmed that there would be opportunities for public input at public hearings, once the development mechanisms take place for Love’s.

Wright County and the Otsego requested preparation of a traffic impact study to determine the improvements necessary to accommodate the proposed development with the existing road system. Otsego’s engineer has completed the traffic impact study and submitted its findings to Wright County. Wright County then forwarded the study to Otsego along with the county’s comments.

Otsego told Loves, “The developer will need to address the following mitigation measures prior to submission of an application for zoning and subdivision approval of the subject site as outlined by the traffic impact study and city staff:”

• Construct a channelized eastbound free-right turn movement at the County 37/Eastbound I-94 Ramps intersection. This improvement will allow the westbound left turning vehicles to turn concurrently with the eastbound right-turning vehicles. This improvement will require geometric modifications to the intersection and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-94.

Implementation of the geometric improvement will need to be approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The potential exists that this improvement would trigger the need for an Interstate Access Modification Request (IAMR) which would generate the need for an environmental document.

• Construct an eastbound left-turn lane, and westbound right-turn lane and install a traffic signal or roundabout at the County Rd. 137/Lymon Avenue intersection. A traffic signal was assumed for the analysis due to the amount of trucks and the proximity to the traffic signal at the County Rd. 37/County Rd. 137/Westbound I-94 ramps intersection. An Intersection Control Evaluation (ICE) Report will need to be completed before the traffic control option can be decided.

• Due to one access point concentrating passenger vehicles and heavy trucks in the same location, and the potential of exiting trucks blocking inbound passenger vehicles, a second access point to the local roadway network is recommended from the proposed site. City staff recommends this second access point be provided to MacIver Avenue at Marlowe Avenue. The developer will be required to submit plans to modify MacIver Avenue by constructing southbound right-turn and northbound left turn lanes on MacIver Avenue to accommodate access to the subject site.

• Modify the curb lines in the northwest and northeast quadrants of the County Rd. 137/Lymon Avenue intersection to prevent trucks from driving on curbs and encroaching into the opposing lane of travel.

• Reconstruct the curb line and relocate the signal pole in the southeast quadrant of the County Rds. 37/137/Westbound I-94 Ramps intersection to prevent WB-67 vehicles from encroaching in the left-turn lane on the ramp and the westbound through lane on County Rd. 137.

The county will require the recommended improvements identified in the study to be constructed at no cost to Wright County, and directed that a cooperative agreement between Otsego and Wright County must be in place and approved addressing the mitigation measures constructed along County Rd. 137.

MALL OF ENTERTAINMENT

In other matters, the council was briefly updated regarding the proposed Mall of Entertainment.

According to the developer, Black Forest LLC (moemn.com), the Mall of Entertainment will feature “a world-class entertainment venue in Albertville that will feature an interactive indoor waterpark, an exploration-based out of home adventure, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Back-Lot edutainment experience and a 275 room Marriot Hotel and convention center.”

The developers recently conducted an environmental impact study, and staff said the city council would most likely conduct a special meeting in July to review the study results.

The city still has received no formal applications for the project. Staff said it receives inquiries every week from residents and the public.

In other action, the council:

APPROVED the Towne Lakes Sixth Addition planned unit development and variance to construct 42 townhomes and six single-family lots north of I-94 and east of County Rd. 19.